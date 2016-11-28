Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Art Basel 2016 Edition

The Burger Beast Museum opens Friday. Courtesy of Burger Beast

There's more to Art Basel than scores of showcases, gallery-goers, and critics. The famed week brings a slew of food-centric specials to Miami, including Michelle Bernstein's Michy's and Garden Cafe, Hive Art Village & Lounge, and a collaboration between Shake Shack and Harry's Pizzeria.

The Burger Beast Museum opens its doors for the first time this Friday too. Curated by Sef "Burger Beast" Gonzalez, the 1,500-square-foot space inside Magic City Casino houses a collection of Gonzalez's fast-food and restaurant memorabilia, with an emphasis on all things meaty.



Pairing Dinner With Casa Noble Tequila at Macchialina

Miami Beach eatery Macchialina will host a pairing dinner with Casa Noble tequila at 8 p.m. Monday, November 28. James Beard Award semifinalist Michael Pirolo will curate a four-course menu to pair with pours by mixologists William Rivas and Philip Khandehrish. Menu highlights include tuna and prosciutto di parma with tomato water, crispy garlic, and aged balsamic paired with Casa Noble Blanco infused with tomato, cucumber water, and balsamic air. Dinner costs $75 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by emailing jacqueline@macchialina.com.



Courtesy Garden Cafe

Michelle Bernstein's Michy's and Garden Cafe to Pop Up in Miami Beach

The James Beard Award winner returns to Miami Beach this week to launch two pop-up restaurants during Art Basel. Beginning Monday, November 28, Bernstein's Garden Cafe will be open at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden with an assortment of sandwiches, salads, soups, and baked goods, similar to the fare offered at Bernstein’s Crumb on Parchment in the Design District. The chef will also open a Michy's pop-up at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Note: It's located in the Art Basel Collectors' Lounge, which means you need VIP credentials to dine. Both pop-ups are available through Sunday, December 4.

EXPAND Hive is coming to Wynwood for Art Basel. Courtesy of Swarm

Hive Art Village & Lounge at Mana Wynwood

All week long, Hive Art Village & Lounge will feature live DJs, craft cocktails, art vendors, a food truck garden, and an experiential skateboarding environment curated by artist Andrew Schoultz. Hendrick's Gin will host a section with cocktails, games, and other diversions. The village is open through December 4.

Shake Shack and Harry's are collaborating. Courtesy of Shake Shack and Harry's Pizzeria

Shake Shack and Harry's Pizzeria Art Basel Collaboration

Danny Meyer's venerable burger palace and Michael Schwartz's pizza restaurant are coming together in celebration of Miami Art Week and Art Basel Miami Beach with a limited-edition menu of mashups. Shake Shack's Coral Gables and Miami Beach locations will offer the Harry's Shorty burger ($6.89). The sandwich, taking inspiration from Harry's short-rib pizza, starts with Shake Shack's 100 percent all-natural, antibiotic-free Angus patty and then tops it with slow-roasted beef short rib, caramelized onions, arugula, and Gruyère cheese. At Harry's Pizzeria, find the Shack-cago pizza ($17). The pie is topped with fire-roasted Vienna beef hot dogs, mustard-mornay cheese sauce, sport peppers, pickles, tomatoes, onions, and fontina cheese. The pizza is available at Harry's Coconut Grove and Design District locations. The items are available through Sunday, December 4.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of American Social

American Social Second Anniversary

American Social Brickell is celebrating its second anniversary all week long with daily cocktail specials and live entertainment. Tuesday, November 29, the restaurant will debut Taco Bar Tuesdays with a $15.95 all-you-can-eat taco bar, $11.50 bottomless guacamole, $7 shots, $35 margarita pitchers, and a live mariachi band. The first 50 guests will receive two-for-one all-you-can-eat tacos. Saturday, expect an '80s-and-'90s throwback dinner party with late-night entertainment. For more information, visit americansocialbar.com or call 305-223-7005.

Can for a Can at World of Beer

To celebrate "Giving Tuesday" on November 29, World of Beer will hand out canned beer in exchange for canned goods. The canned goods will be donated to local food banks. To find your local World of Beer, visit worldofbeer.com/locations.

Burger Beast Museum Grand Opening at Magic City Casino

The moment burger-loving foodies have waited for is finally here. The Burger Beast Museum inside Magic City Casino will officially open to the public Friday, December 2. Curated by Sef “Burger Beast” Gonzalez, the 1,500-square-foot space houses a collection of Gonzalez’s fast-food and restaurant memorabilia, with an emphasis on all things meaty. Inside, visitors will find everything from Big Mac packaging to drinking glasses, old menus, and vintage uniforms. According to Gonzalez, when his stash outgrew his home, he decided it was time to find a larger space and share it with the world. His dream has come true in the form of Miami’s first food-centric museum. The Burger Beast Museum grand opening begins at noon Friday. Admission costs $10 for adults and $5 for children. Visit burgerbeastmuseum.com.

