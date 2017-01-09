Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: 99-Cent Coffee, Ladies' Night, and Opa Thursdays

Courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts

Power up your Monday morning with 99-cent coffee at Dunkin' Donuts in Brickell, which recently opened at 940 SW First Ave. Miami-Dade McDonald’s restaurants are celebrating Law Enforcement Appreciation Day too, giving free meals to officers and support staff.

On Wednesday, stop by K. Ramen Burger Beer inside Miami Beach's Townhouse for ladies' night, where each lady will receive a complimentary cocktail. End the week at the St. Regis Bal Harbour's newest restaurant, Atlantikós, which hosts a weekly Greek feast and celebration every Thursday evening.

99-Cent Coffee at Dunkin' Donuts Brickell

Miami’s newest Dunkin’ Donuts, located at 940 SW First Ave. in Brickell, is celebrating its grand opening this Monday through Saturday with 99-cent medium-sized coffee. Enjoy your java either hot or iced. Friday, 99 JAMZ will host a live radio show from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., giving guests the chance to win prizes and enjoy samples from Dunkin’ Donuts. In addition, customers can also snag two-for-$3 egg-and-cheese English muffins through the end of the month.

Free Meals for Law Enforcement at South Florida McDonald's

Miami-Dade McDonald’s restaurants are hosting a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day this Monday, when local law enforcement and support staff can receive free breakfast, lunch, or dinner. No purchase is necessary, but a badge or ID is required. The all-day offer is valid in-store only and is limited to one per customer. Stop by your local McDonald’s restaurant to thank and show support to officers throughout the day.

Ladies Night at K. Ramen Burger Beer

K. Ramen Burger Beer, the late-night eatery tucked away in the basement of Miami Beach's Townhouse Hotel, is launching a weekly ladies' night this Wednesday. From 10 p.m. to midnight, enjoy one complimentary cocktail of your choosing.

Opa Thursdays at Atlantikós

The indoor-outdoor Greek restaurant, which recently opened at the St. Regis Bal Harbour, is launching Opa Thursdays, a weekly Greek feast and celebration. Kick off the night with a shot of ouzo, a traditional Greek apéritif, followed by an indulgent family-style dinner. The soiree will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday and costs $45 per person. Visit stregisbalharbour.com/atlantikos.

