Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $7 Happy Hour, Tacos and Techno, and Sustainable Seafood

EXPAND Enjoy tacos at South Pointe Tavern's new happy hour. Courtesy of South Pointe Tavern

Happy Monday, Miami. Beginning today, enjoy late-night happy hour at Gin + Collins, where all cocktails are priced at $7. On Tuesday, visit Commonwealth, a craft kitchen and whiskey bar, for tacos and a live DJ. Snag a seat to chef Allen Susser and Izzy's Fish & Oyster's Jamie DeRosa's sustainable seafood dinner Wednesday night. End the week at South Pointe Tavern, which recently launched a new happy hour.

Courtesy of Gin + Collins

Late-Night $7 Happy Hour at Gin + Collins

Beginning tonight, January 16, find $7 happy hour at Gin + Collins, a swank but affordable cocktail lounge inside the AC Hotel. Five classic gin cocktails ($7) will be available during happy hour, which runs Monday through Friday from 9 to 11 p.m., including the Aviation, which blends gin with crème de violette and lime.

Tacos and Techno at Commonwealth Miami

Every Tuesday, snag $2 tacos all night long at Commonwealth, a craft kitchen and whiskey bar in South Beach. Expect live DJ performances beginning at 10 p.m. Tacos come with chicken, beef, or pork. Reservations are recommended. Visit commonwealthmiami.com.

Inside the Café at Books & Books at the Arsht Center. Courtesy of Books & Books

Sustainable Seafood Dinner at the Café at Books & Books at the Adrienne Arsht Center

Wednesday evening, join chef Allen Susser and Izzy's Fish & Oyster's Jamie DeRosa for a one-night-only sustainable seafood dinner at the Café at Books & Books inside the Adrienne Arsht Center. The chefs will collaborate on five unique courses featuring sustainably caught local seafood. Allen will go on a fishing expedition the day before to catch the seafood that will be cooked during the event. The evening’s menu will be determined by the catch. Priced at $82 per person, dinner begins at 7 p.m.

EXPAND Courtesy of South Pointe Tavern

Happy Hour at South Pointe Tavern

Every weeknight, enjoy 50 percent off house wine, beer, and liquor at South Pointe Tavern. From 5 to 7 p.m., pair a drink with a small bite such as a pastrami Reuben on Zak the Baker bread, an artisan meat-and-cheese board, carnitas tacos, and a tomato-and-mozzarella flatbread. Call 305-763-8368.

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.

