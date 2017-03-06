Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $5 Burgers at Commonwealth, Getting Crabby, and Mixology Class

EXPAND Butternut squash and burrata salad Courtesy of Commonwealth

Happy Monday, Miami. Commonwealth, South Beach's newest craft kitchen/bar, offers an assortment of specials this week, including $5 burgers, $2 tacos, and an exclusive ladies' night Thursday. If you need something quicker, stop at Gramps for Brooklyn-style pizza instead. This Tuesday, Toro Toro will host a Kettle One mixology class priced at $30 per person. End the week with happy hour at Michael Schwartz's Fi'lia at the SLS Brickell or a National Crab Day celebration at Naked Crab.

EXPAND The Commonwealth burger sports an egg inside the bun. Courtesy of Commonwealth

Burgers, Tacos, and Ladies' Night at Commonwealth

Stocked with more than 100 whiskeys and enough grub to keep even the pickiest of diners satisfied, a new South Beach speakeasy-style craft kitchen is worth visiting for the better part of a night out. Commonwealth, which opened this past November, is the neighborhood's first bar dedicated to more than just booze. On Mondays, its signature burger — where a thick patty is hugged by slices of brioche bun and a yolky egg nests inside the top bun — costs $5. On Tuesdays, snag $2 tacos, and on Thursdays, ladies can enjoy a three-course meal and endless wine for $25.



EXPAND Photo via Toro Toro

Play bartender this Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. during Toro Toro's mixology class, which will feature three Kettle Vodka variations and blind tastings for $30 per person. Upon arrival, receive a complimentary cocktail and copper stone Kettle One mug. For reservations, call 305-372-4710.

Laine Doss

Cheers and Kampai at RA Sushi

If you've ever wondered which beverage to pair with your sushi, head to RA Sushi in South Miami for its monthly pairing dinner. This Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., the Asian-fusion restaurant will host its monthly craft-beer-and-sake-pairing dinner. For $40 per person, attendees will enjoy a multicourse dinner with sake and craft beer pairings. Space is limited. Call 305-341-0092 or email southmiami@rasushi.com to reserve.

Courtesy of Fi'lia

Aperitivo Happy Hour at Fi’lia

Seven days a week, Fi'lia's new happy hour offers a selection of half-priced cocktails, wines, and beers. The special also includes a wide selection half-priced bites, including charred eggplant spread, chickpea fritters, meatballs, and pizza. Offers are available only at the bar.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Freehand

Ladies' Night Bingo at the Freehand

Channel the Golden Girls in the most fabulous way at the Freehand's monthly Ladies' Night Bingo. This Wednesday from 9 p.m. to midnight, drink Broken Shaker cocktails and snack on bites at happy-hour prices while you play a few games of bingo. Games are called at 9:30, 10:30, and 11:30 p.m., and you can win prizes, pitchers of cocktails, and other freebies. Call 305-531-2727 for more info.

Naked Crab chef and owner Ralph Pagano displays his new restaurant's most prized item. Courtesy of Naked Crab

Celebrate National Crab Day at Naked Crab

National Crab Day is this Thursday, and you have two choices: Either be crabby or head to Naked Crab at the B Ocean Resort (1140 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) for free champagne with your crab dish in the form of a split of Piper-Heidsieck brut. Go large with the restaurant's Crabster (a two-pound Dutch Harbor red king crab stuffed with shrimp, crab, and lobster) and receive a full bottle of bubbles. The special is available all day at chef Ralph Pagano's new restaurant. For reservations, call 954-727-7090.

