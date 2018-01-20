 


Miami Comfort Food GuideEXPAND
Courtesy of the Genuine Hospitality Group

Miami Comfort Food Guide

Laine Doss | January 20, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

When the mercury dips below 70, Miamians pair our favorite footwear (flip-flops) with down jackets to brave the frigid temperatures.

It's also the time we trade in our smoothies and salads for comfort food. When it's cold out, it takes a hot pizza or a gooey grilled cheese to warm our tummies and provide the culinary hug we crave. Here are the best comfort foods to savor on a chilly Miami night.

Beef brisket nachos
Beef brisket nachos
Photo by Elena Vivas

Melinda's at the Electric Pickle Offers Nachos and Mezcal. If you're jonesing for nachos, seek out the friendly mermaid waving to you at Melinda's, located on the bottom floor of the Electric Pickle. A partnership between chef Matt McKean and Pickle owner Will Renuart, the brasserie opened in December and specializes in artisanal mezcals and nachos.

MGFD bacon pizzaEXPAND
MGFD bacon pizza
Courtesy of the Genuine Hospitality Group

Genuine Pizza Opens at Aventura Mall. Michael Schwartz's Genuine Pizza is now open at Aventura Mall. The debut officially marks Schwartz's rebranding of Harry’s Pizzeria, which is expected to expand with 18 new locations, from the Design District and Miami Beach to Atlanta and Cleveland, in the next three years under its new name, Genuine Pizza.

Miami Comfort Food Guide
Courtesy of Ms. Cheezious

Miami's Five Best Cheesy Dishes. January 20 is National Cheese Lover's Day, a time to unite and pay homage to fromage. Like any holiday, it should be spent in a gluttonous tizzy, noshing away on mountains of cheese. Miami restaurants have embraced our love of cheese by using it in everything from classic warm sandwiches to ice cream. Here are the five cheesiest dishes in the Magic City.

Miami Comfort Food GuideEXPAND
Courtesy of Hank & Harry's

Hank & Harry's Returns a Proper Pastrami on Rye to Miami Beach. Years ago, Miami Beach reigned as South Florida's deli capital. Places such as Wolfie Cohen's, Pumperniks, and Junior's served traditional deli-style meals like corned beef on rye bread and bowls of warm matzoh ball soup to thousands of customers. But as Miami's Jewish population moved north, most establishments shuttered. The recent opening and speedy popularity of Hank & Harry's (1691 Michigan Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8107), a modern New York-style deli, marks somewhat of a resurgence in Miami's long deli history (along with proof of hunger for a quality pastrami sandwich). Created by Miami-based restaurant group Sliderz MG, Hank & Harry's whips up breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a 1,200-square-foot space on Lincoln Road.

Miami Comfort Food Guide
CandaceWest.com

The Ten Best Burgers in Miami. You love burgers. You love burgers so much you salivate when simply reading about them. Every few years, New Times publishes a list of the best ones, the most outrageous ones, and the restaurants that serve them. This year's lineup includes some of the city's mainstays plus some newer spots that impress.

Miami Comfort Food Guide
FUJIFILMGIRL

Federal Donuts Serves Fresh Doughnuts and Warm Hospitality in Wynwood. It's been a week since Federal Donuts opened in Wynwood, and the fast-casual eatery has created quite a buzz. On a recent visit in the early evening, makeshift signs noted the shop had run out of wings and fancy doughnuts, although the twice-fried Korean chicken and regular doughnuts were available in abundance. Across the street at Concrete Beach Brewery, dozens of happy guests chowed down on chicken sandwiches and crisp thighs.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

