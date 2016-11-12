Miami's Best Comfort Foods

Mac 'n' cheese is a hug in a bowl. Courtesy of Wynwood Diner

This week was a tough one for the nation. Donald Trump was elected president, and protests for his impeachment are already happening in major cities.

What we need now is a hug — in the form of food. When it feels like the sky is about to fall around you, a piece of grilled fish and a kale salad just don't feel right. The only thing that will do is a dish of mac 'n' cheese or a big bowl of ice cream — in other words, comfort food.

From doughnuts to pizza, here are Miami's best places to find solace in your plate.

Ironside's margherita pizza Courtesy of Ironside Pizza

1. The Ten Best Pizzas in Miami

Miami may not have a celebrated regional style of pizza that rivals New York thin-crust or Chicago deep-dish, but the Magic City holds its own when it comes to producing versions of palate-pleasing pies.

Ice cream at Azucar Courtesy of Azucar

2. The Ten Best Ice-Cream Shops in Miami

In many states, ice-cream sales come to a grinding halt in the fall. Fortunately for Miamians, that's not the case in South Florida. With the mercury still hovering around 80 degrees, Magic City residents tend to keep cool by double-fisting an ice-cold boozy beverage and a sweet frozen treat.

Finka's mac 'n' cheese Courtesy of Finka Table & Tap

3. The Ten Best Mac 'n' Cheese Dishes in Miami

With the temperatures dropping well below Miami’s 85-degree norm, cravings for comfort-food favorites are on the rise. Pizza, mashed potatoes, tomato soup, and grilled cheese might top your list, but mac 'n' cheese is arguably the mother of all comfort foods.

Doughnuts from the Salty Donut. Photo by Maureen Aimee Mariano

4. The Ten Best Doughnuts in Miami

Doughnuts could be the most democratic of all foods. These pastries come in all different shapes, sizes, and flavors. Some are filled with custard or booze. Others are vegan or gluten-free. The age-old treat, said to be invented in the mid-1800s, represents a feeling of childhood to many. But in 2016, the treat has transformed into an Instagram-worthy culinary delicacy, with restaurants and shops adding their own inventive twist on the ring-shaped bite.

Pincho Factory does dogs. Courtesy of Pincho Factory

5. The Ten Best Hot Dogs in Miami

Known for its empanadas and fritas cubanas, Miami might not seem like a hot-dog hotbed, but frankly, delicious takes on the formerly all-American classic exist. You just have to know where to look.

