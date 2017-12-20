Get in the Holiday Spirit With Miami's Best Christmas Cookies

No holiday celebration is complete without an assortment of cookies.

These sweet gems capture our fondest holiday memories — the cathartic rolling of dough, the glimmer of colored sugars, and the inimitable excitement of leaving a plate of goodies and a glass of milk for Santa.

Cookies, of course, make great gifts for everyone on your list. From festive cookies adorned with holiday colors to macarons depicting Jack Skellington, here are the finest holiday cookies in Miami.

Courtesy of Ma-Ka-Rohn

1. Ma-ka-rohn. This online macaron shop is paying homage to The Nightmare Before Christmas with an assortment of Jack Skellington and Sally treats. The Merry Scary Christmas Surprise Me pack costs $6.99, and orders must be placed by Thursday, December 21, to guarantee delivery by Christmas. The French morsels also come in holiday-centric peppermint and toasted marshmallow. Give Game of Thrones fans a limited-edition set that includes flavors such as milk poppy and mulled wine ($23.99). ma-ka-rohn.com.

[related stories]

Courtesy of Bunnie Cakes

2. Bunnie Cakes. The vegan and gluten-free bakery is serving consciously crafted goodies for the season. Pick up a pack of six artfully crafted Christmas-tree-shaped sugar cookies topped with fondant and gold trimmings for $15. For a last-minute gift, a wrapped cookie assortment includes two chocolate chip, two double chocolate, two sugar, and two oatmeal cookies for $15. Holiday orders can be placed until Thursday, December 21. 2322 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-268-9790; bunniecakes.com.



Christmas tree sugar cookies Courtesy of Joanne's Marketplace

3. Joanna's Marketplace. The family-owned marketplace offers all the classics. Choose sugar cookies in the shape of Christmas trees, stars, snowmen, snowflakes, candy canes, and mittens ($2.50 to $3.50 each). Gingerbread men are also available ($2.50 to $6.50 each). Plus, the market offers a full holiday menu for a stress-free Christmas meal. 8247 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami; 305-661-5777; joannasmarketplace.com.

Courtesy of Night Owl Cookies

4. Night Owl Cookie Company. These large cookies are dressed up and ready to go with toppings such as green and red sprinkles, peppermint crumble, and icing drizzles. Holiday flavors include mint hot chocolate and sprinkled sugar. A dozen costs $27.50. Grab yours in the store or via Postmates and UberEats. 10742 SW 24th St., Miami; 786-282-7864; nightowlcookieco.com. Open 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

Courtesy of Cindy Lou's Cookies

5. Cindy Lou's Cookies. This traditional American cookie shop offers flavors such as molasses spice, oatmeal cranberry and white chocolate chip, and red velvet with cream cheese swirl ($48 per dozen). The cookies can be ordered in-store or online. 7320 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-456-8585; cindylouscookies.com.

EXPAND Sugar cookie bites Courtesy of Dough Miami

6. Dough Miami. The Magic City's first raw-dough shop sells ready-to-eat raw cookie dough in flavors such as Biscoff cookie butter, traditional chocolate chip, and peanut butter. Festive sugar cookie bites cost $7. Delivery and pickup are available via doughmia.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Zak the Baker

7. Zak the Baker. The Kosher bakery is offering rustic cookies for the season in four flavors: dark chocolate rye, spelt oat chocolate chip, chocolate chip, and flourless chocolate almond. Buy one for $3 or a package of four for $12.50 at the shop in Wynwood or any South Florida Whole Foods Market. 295 NW 26th St., Miami; 786-294-0876; zakthebaker.com.

