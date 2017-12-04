 


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Art Basel Pop-Ups and Events
Courtesy of Chrome Hearts

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Art Basel Pop-Ups and Events

Clarissa Buch | December 4, 2017 | 8:00am
AA

This week, Books & Books Café at the Arsht Center will host a Frida Kahlo-themed farm-to-dinner meal, chef Jeremiah Bullfrog's Square Pie City will pop up at Boxelder, chef Michael Schwartz will preview his soon-to-open Amara at Paraiso, and Yardbird will host a four-course truffle dinner.


Courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts

Cup of Thanks at Dunkin' Donuts. Monday morning, Dunkin' Donuts will share a cup of thanks with its Florida fans, offering guests a free small iced coffee in appreciation of local customers' support following the damage caused by hurricanes this season. The offer is valid at participating Florida Dunkin' Donuts locations; find your nearest one at dunkindonuts.com.


Courtesy of Books & Books

Farm-to-Table Dinner: Art Basel Edition at Books & Books Café. The weekly plant-based dinner series shows off local fare and produce in a five-course meal. Each week, the Books & Books Café at the Arsht Center incorporates themes that personify our community's culture, along with celebrated literature. For Art Week, Frida Kahlo will be the dinner's muse. 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 4, at 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-405-1745; thecafeatbooksandbooks.com. Tickets cost $25.


Courtesy of the Salty Donut

Limited-Edition "Croughnut" at the Salty Donut. The Wynwood shop is in celebration mode. In honor of its first anniversary, try a birthday-inspired doughnut/croissant hybrid. Each one is made with 24-hour brioche dough similar to that used in the Salty's other doughnuts and rolled in light sugar, filled with homemade strawberry and lemon sorbet, and topped with confetti buttercream and gold chocolate pearls ($6). The shop is also selling an exclusive birthday coffee blend with Intelligentsia ($18) and offering 15 percent off all merchandise. Available through Sunday, December 10, at 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; saltydonut.com.


Photo courtesy of Square Pie City

Square Pie City at Boxelder Craft Beer Market. Join chef Jeremiah Bullfrog and sample his Detroit-style pizza during a tap takeover by the brewery Our Mutual Friend. There will be four pie flavors, including shaved broccoli and mozzarella and spicy soppressata. 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, at 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769; bxldr.com. Tickets cost $11 to $20 via eventbrite.com.


Photo via Facebook

Amara at Paraiso Art Basel Pop-Up. Chef Michael Schwartz will preview his soon-to-open Amara at Paraiso for four evenings during Art Basel. A four-course family-style dinner — including snacks, cocktails, and a selection of wine, beer, and other beverages — will offer dishes such as Amara empanadas, banana leaf-wrapped cobia, grilled beef short rib, and wood-grilled house-made chorizo. The Brazilian band Batuke will perform live nightly. Reservations are available on the half-hour from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, through Saturday, December 9, at 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $189 per person, including tax, gratuity, and parking, via resy.com. For parties of seven or more, email reservations@amaatparaiso.com.


Courtesy of Chrome Hearts

Chrome Hearts Presents This Time, This Place. Chrome Hearts presents a pop-up exhibit, shop, and bakery at its Design District location, including a Chrome Hearts café and confectioner's shop stocked with customized sweets and decorated with works by young artists. Gourmet coffee, tea, specialty cookies from Bakeology, and other treats will be available to enjoy in the café garden. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Sunday, December 10, at 4025 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-953-7384; chromehearts.com.


billwisserphoto.com

L'Arc Paris at Villa Azur. The iconic nightclub and celebrity hangout at the top of the Champs-Elysées comes to Villa Azur. Wednesday, December 6, at 309 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8688; villaazurmiami.com.


billwisserphoto.com

Yard Basel Dinner at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. The four-course dinner will incorporate seasonal truffles with dishes such as stone crab ravioli with truffle and chive blossoms, truffle chicken tenders, and pancetta-wrapped filet mignon with foie gras and truffled caviar. 11:30 p.m. Thursday, December 7, at 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-5220; runchickenrun.com. Tickets cost $200 and include a welcome cocktail, wine pairings, tax, and gratuity.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

