180 Degrees at the DRB's Brunch Features Burgers and a Place for Fido to Play

The 50/50 burger from 180 Degrees at the DRB. Courtesy of Tony Espinoza

Ryan Martin faced a dilemma. The success of his restaurant, 180 Degrees at the DRB, was such that he was too busy to spend time with his dogs Truffle and Cheddar. "I was working like 90 hours a week and they were just at home alone."

Martin, at the suggestion of his general manager, decided to have the outside patio area of his downtown Miami restaurant go to the dogs - literally. The space, a work in progress, is a place for dogs to play and socialize with each other while their humans enjoy a meal and a few beers. Says Martin, "We're still working on it. The area is blocked off with plastic chicken wire and there are toys and treats." When complete, think of it as Miami's canine version of Chuck E. Cheese.

Martin, ever looking to expand and grow, is also launching a weekend market at the restaurant. The market, which should launch in a few weeks, will sell infused oils and vinegars , pickled vegetables, and homemade sauces from the restaurant's kitchen. In addition, several other vendors will offer their wares, including produce. The market will not offer prepared foods for takeout, says Martin. "We're not going to sell anything that would be considered a whole dish because we want people to enjoy the restaurant experience."

Martin's inspiration for the market came from a trip to Nicaragua where the local bar set up a weekly market. "I was sitting outside and I said, 'I should do that'."

The restaurant also offers a lunch/brunch on Saturday and Sunday with a $15 bottomless mimosa option. The idea is that you can enjoy the restaurant's regular menu of pub favorites during the day.

180 Degrees at the DRB will be at New Times' Out to Brunch on Saturday, May 20, from noon to 3 p.m. at Soho Studios, along with a host of other great Miami restaurants.

Tickets for this 21-and-over event cost $50 through May 19 and $60 at the door. Admission includes unlimited brunch and booze samplings and more. Purchase tickets at newtimesouttobrunch.com. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Florida, and food overages will be donated to Camillus House & Health.