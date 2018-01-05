Miami 2018 Winter and Spring Beer Festival Guide

The advent of the beer festival in Miami started years ago, but the growing craft brewing industry means that there are now many more.

There seems to be a beer fest for all seasons in the Magic City. Even beer releases and grand openings can draw large crowds and turn into large scale parties. One that comes to mind is the Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Festival at Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park. Brewers like Wynwood and J. Wakefield throw their own respective events that attract thousands of attendees.

In the coming months, South Florida and Miami will have several popular beer releases, openings, and festivals. Here's a list to help you plan.

January 5

Honey Do This! and Holy Molé Double Release at Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers and Garage Project.

Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers in Pompano Beach is releasing two beers: Honey Do This!, a golden braggot sitting at 11.5 percent alcohol-by-volume (ABV) and Holy Molé, a chocolate chile oatmeal stout made with banana, cayenne pepper, cinnamon, coconut, and vanilla weighing in at 7.5 percent ABV. Grub from Taco Inn Mobile food truck will be available. 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers, 3260 NW 23rd Ave., Suite 400, Pompano Beach; 954-532-0196; holymackerelbeers.com. Admission is free.

January 6

Barrel Aged Coxness Monster Release at Copperpoint Brewing Company. Copperpoint Brewing Company will be releasing The Coxness Monster Imperial Stout, a 100 percent brew barrel-aged for 13 months in Chattanooga whiskey barrels. There will be a limited number of bottles sold in the taproom. Noon to 11 p.m. at Copperpoint Brewing Company,151 Commerce Rd., Boynton Beach; 561-508-7676; copperpointbrewingcompany.com. Admission is free.

January 12

Anything Gose Sour Festival at Bangin' Banjo Brewing Company. For the third year in a row, Bangin' Banjo Brewing Company is throwing a gose extraganza. According to Beer Advocate, a gose is an unfiltered German wheat beer made with 50 to 60 percent malted wheat sometimes laced with various syrups. It's not a very hoppy beer but does has a "complementary dryness" and kind of sour. At least 62 beer will be available. 6 to 11:59 p.m. at Bangin' Banjo Brewing Company, 3200 NW 23rd Ave., Pompano Beach; 954-978-3113; banginbanjobrewing.com. Tickets cost $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

January 13

Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Festival at Funky Buddha Brewery. This started off as a popular beer release event that morphed into a full-fledged festival. Maple Bacon Coffee Porter (MBCP) has some of the highest ratings on both RateBeer and Beer Advocate and is well-known by beer fans across the U.S. 1 to 5 p.m. at Funky Buddha Brewery,1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park; 954-440-0046; funkybuddhabrewery.com. Tickets cost $60 to $256.

Mathews Brewing Company Grand Opening. Mathews Brewing Company's grand opening will include food trucks, live bands, and lots of beer. Get there early and your second beer is on the house until 5 p.m. Everyone who attends will receive a free Mathews Brewing grand opening souvenir glass. Noon to 11 p.m. at Matthews Brewing Company, 130 South H St., Lake Worth; 561-812-3738; mathewsbrewingcompany.com. Admission is free.

January 20

Miami Beer Festival at Marlins Park. Now in its sixth year, the Miami Beer Festival brings South Florida breweries together in one spot to the plaza at Marlins Park. Like many local festivals, it's a proving ground for up-and-coming local breweries and home brewers. The fest lasts from 5 to 8 p.m. and includes food trucks, DJs, and other entertainment. 5 to 8 p.m. at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 877-627-5467; www.miamibeerfestival.com. Tickets cost $32 to $40.

Trench Day 2018 at Due South Brewing Company. Trench Day at Due South Brewing Company is the release day for the brewery's highly-regarded Mariana Trench Imperial Stout, a beer that clocks in at 9.8 percent ABV. Considered an "intimate" beer festival, it'll feature nearly 40 different beers from Due South and guest breweries. This year is different that past releases because it's the first year Due South will release Mariana Trench in cans. 3 to 6 p.m. at Due South Brewing Company, 2900 High Ridge Road, #3, Boynton Beach; 561-463-2337; duesouthbrewing.com. Tickets cost $35 to $45 (at the door, if available).

January 26 and 27

Jupiter Craft Brewers Festival. This is a two-day festival at Roger Dean Stadium that starts with the Field of Beers, which lasts from 6 to 9 p.m. and features a food pairing with headed by local chef Kyle Pintarelli and Rock Star Catering. Then on January 27 from 1 to 5 p.m., the Jupiter Craft Brewers Festival will feature more than 60 brewers and 175 beers. Roger Dean Stadium, 4751 Main St., Jupiter; 561-775-1818; jupitercraftbrewersfestival.com. Tickets cost $33.

February 10

BrewMiami. This is a craft beer festival held at Riccardo Silva Stadium that's organized by staff members from Florida International University and the Miami Brewers Alliance. Its aim is to feature locally-made beer and to promote the local beer industry. The festival, will also feature local restaurants pairing food with beer. 5 to 10 p.m. at Riccardo Silva Stadium, 11310 SW 17th St., Miami, Florida; 305-348-4263; brewmiami.com. Tickets cost $30 to $60.

February 17

WakeFest. WakeFest celebrates J. Wakefield Brewing Company's anniversary and features more than 100 other breweries. Held rain or shine at Mana Wynwood from 12 to 6 p.m., WakeFest will feature food trucks, DJs, and nearly 30 of J. Wakefield beers on tap. Noon to 6 p.m. at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; jwakefieldbrewing.com. Tickets cost $60 to $350.

March 24

FemAle Brew Fest. South Florida's first all-female beer festival is back for the second year and highlights women in the brewing industry. The festival features breweries from across the U.S. that are either owned, funded, ran, or employ female brewers. There will also be food, music, and vendors. All beer fans are invited to come, including men. 2 to 8 p.m. at Huizenga Plaza, 32 E Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; femalebrewfest.com. Tickets cost $17 to $101.

April 7

Sprung! Beer Festival. Sprung! is one of South Florida's largest craft beer festivals featuring games, live music, merchandise, culinary delights, and more than 300 brews. 2:30 to 7 p.m. at the RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-461-2700; igotsprung.com. Tickets cost $50 to $90.

May 19

Ocean Blues and Brews. The second annual Ocean Blues and Brews festival features a variety of blues musicians and 125 craft beers and ciders. Aside from music and beer, there will be food and everyone gets a souvenir glass. 3 to 7 p.m. at 149 SE 21st Ave., Deerfield Beach; 954-480-4200; dfb.city/oceanbrew. Tickets cost $5 to $40.