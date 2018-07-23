Miami Wins Big at Tales of the Cocktail With Emotional Tribute to Sweet Liberty's John Lermayer

This past weekend, the 12th-annual Tales of The Cocktail returned to New Orleans' French Quarter neighborhood with events, seminars, dinners, and parties. Miami made a big impact, from an emotional tribute to Sweet Liberty's John Lermayer to the Broken Shaker's second-consecutive win for Best American Hotel Bar and Sweet Liberty's recognition for World’s Best Spirit Selection and Best American Bar Team.

Among festival-goers, the number of Miami bartenders, brand ambassadors, writers, and experts was significantly higher than in past years. The presence was first noticeable Wednesday night, in front of the Miami installation at the Jameson Love Thy Neighborhood Block Party, where different cities represented proudly with activations celebrating bartenders, musicians, and brewers from across the country. Neon signage included a palm-tree, a flamingo, and the now-eponymous "Pursue Happiness" sign, which hangs inside Miami's Sweet Liberty.

Come Thursday, the San Francisco vs. Miami Bartender Boxing fight saw the Miami team — which included Blackbird Ordinary's Korin Tibor, Sweet Liberty's Sauna O'Neil, Purdy Lounge's Kristina Popova, 27 Restaurant and Bar's Josue Gonzalez, and Beaker & Gray's Derek Stilmann and Ben Potts — take home five out of six belts as the crowd roared "MI-A-MI."