Miami Sushi and Poke Survival Guide

Miami is having a sushi and poke moment.

It could be the colorful presentations or the light and bright flavors of an arrangement of sushi or a poke bowl that makes it so crave-worthy.

Here are the best places to satisfy your need for sushi and poke in Miami.

Pubbelly Sushi

Pubbelly Sushi Opens Full-Service Restaurant at Aventura Mall. Nine months after debuting a grab-and-go market inside Aventura Mall, Pubbelly Sushi has moved into a larger and more permanent space within the mall's 350,000-square-foot expanded wing.

Courtesy of Sunny Poke

Sunny Poke Opens Inside Sunset Harbour's Sushi Garage. The newest addition to Miami Beach's trendy Sunset Harbour neighborhood churns out granola bowls in the morning and traditional poke mixed with vegetables, seasonings, and sauces in the afternoon. Created by Sunny Oh, chef and owner of popular spots such as Juvia and Sushi Garage, Sunny Poke debuted December 11. Located within Oh's Sushi Garage space, the place operates during the main restaurant's off-hours. The concept allows Oh to stay busy before Sushi Garage opens for dinner.

Courtesy of Crazy Poke

Crazy Poke Opens in Wynwood. After months of delay, Crazy Poke is now open. The fast-casual restaurant, located in Wynwood, joins similar concepts, including Ono, Baja Bao, PokéBao, and Poké 305. Crazy Poke's founder, Argentine restaurateur Gonzalo Rubino, expected to open the eatery in early 2017, but because of construction and permitting delays, the restaurant soft-opened November 13.

Courtesy of Wabi Sabi

Wabi Sabi by Shuji Opens on Miami's Upper Eastside. It's been more than a year since Shuji Hiyakawa announced the opening of his first solo venture, Wabi Sabi. The restaurant, which offers upscale fast-casual sushi bowls and a juice bar, has opened on NE 79th Street in Miami. "I'm very happy to finally be open," Hiyakawa says. "It's taken a long time."

Ono poke Courtesy of Ono Poke

Ono Poke Is the Salty Donut of Poke Shops. For years, doughnut shops in Miami have been few and far between. That is until 2016, when an influx of booze-filled, cream-topped sweet treats invaded the 305. Most notable, last year marked the emergence of the Salty Donut, Miami's first artisanal doughnut shop known for innovative interpretations of the traditional pastry, such as sticky bun and cannoli variations.

