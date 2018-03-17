Miami St. Patrick's Day Survival Guide

A sign at the Guinness brewery in Dublin says that on March 17, everyone is Irish. So no matter your nationality, feel no shame in wearing green and celebrating the luckiest day of the year.

Whether you want to drink green beer, indulge in corned beef and cabbage, or find your pot of gold in the form of a rainbow cupcake, here are the best ways to celebrate St. Paddy's Day in Miami.

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg