Miami St. Patrick's Day Survival Guide

A sign at the Guinness brewery in Dublin says that on March 17, everyone is Irish. So no matter your nationality, feel no shame in wearing green and celebrating the luckiest day of the year.
Whether you want to drink green beer, indulge in corned beef and cabbage, or find your pot of gold in the form of a rainbow cupcake, here are the best ways to celebrate St. Paddy's Day in Miami.
Miami's Best St. Patrick's Day Restaurant Celebrations. St. Patrick's Day falls on a Saturday this year, which means the holiday will be one massive shitshow. And although Miami isn't exactly known for its Irish culture, we'll use any excuse to party. So whether you're into block parties brimming with green beer, buzzing bars serving shots of Jameson, or festive spots offering corned beef, try your Irish luck at one of these St. Pat's Day celebrations.
Miami's Eight Best St. Patrick's Day Treats. Had enough green beer? Find something sweeter. Whether you choose cupcakes, ice cream, milkshakes, or other confections, celebrate St. Patrick's Day by satisfying your sweet tooth at any of these Miami spots.
The Best St. Patrick's Day 2018 Brewery Celebrations in South Florida. Guinness is the traditional brew of the luckiest holiday on the calendar, but this St. Patrick's Day, you can also branch out with a few local pints. South Florida’s best breweries invite you to raise a glass with specials, new brews, and themed bites. Celebrate at these spots.
The Ten Best St. Patrick's Day 2018 Parties in Miami. Offering everything from pub parties to festivals to bar crawls, Miami delivers a St. Patrick's Day that's worth the hangover. The celebration options seem endless. Looking for green beer? Here! Broke yet thirsty? There's something for you too. From Little Haiti to South Miami, find the ten best places to get weird in green this March 17.
