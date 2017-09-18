Miami Spice Extended Through October to Help Restaurants Recover From Hurricane Irma

Although Hurricane Irma didn't do as much damage to Miami as she could have, many Miami establishments are still without power. A two-week break from business for a small mom-and-pop restaurant could become its own Cat 5 disaster.

To help out the local restaurants, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) has extended its Miami Spice program through the month of October. The program, which traditionally runs from August 1 through September 30, is designed to give a financial boost to local eateries during Miami's slowest months for tourism.