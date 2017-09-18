Miami Spice Extended Through October to Help Restaurants Recover From Hurricane Irma

Although Hurricane Irma didn't do as much damage to Miami as she could have, many Miami establishments are still without power. A two-week break from business for a small mom-and-pop restaurant could become its own Cat 5 disaster.
To help out the local restaurants, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) has extended its Miami Spice program through the month of October. The program, which traditionally runs from August 1 through September 30, is designed to give a financial boost to local eateries during Miami's slowest months for tourism.
Public relations rep for the GMCVB's Spice program, Larry Carrino, says that all restaurants currently participating in Miami Spice are invited to participate in October, but no new restaurants will join. Currently, about 90 percent or more restaurants are expected to extend the program through Halloween. The bureau is still reaching out to restaurants, but there have been less than five "no"s. The program will not change and price points will not change.
Says Carrino, "Every day that Miami restaurants don't open, they lose. There's payroll, overhead, food costs, and spoilage. Every day is money not coming in. Things are already challenging in August and September. Miami Spice is offered during those months for a reason."
The Brustman Carrino Public Relations president says that giving restaurants the opportunity to extend Miami Spice might just give them the boost they need. "It's a way for them to use the PR and marketing muscle of the GMCVB to help restaurant and chefs recoup and recover as much significant business as they can."
In addition to extending Miami Spice, the GMCVB will launch a campaign in October letting tourists know that Miami is up and running and ready to host visitors. Says Carrino, "We're not Atlantis." In addition, the Bureau will institute two other deal campaigns: Miami Spa Month and Miami Attractions Month in October in order to stimulate the economy. Ilovemiamispice.com has a complete list of restaurants participating in Miami Spice.
