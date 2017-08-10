Miami Spice 2017: The Ten Best Restaurants for Vegans and Vegetarians

While Miami Spice is a smorgasbord of multi-course deliciousness, it's also big on meat, dairy, and eggs. Veg eaters can feel left out, to say the least. Luckily, there are plenty of options for herbivores among the hundreds of participating restaurants — so you can indulge along with every other Miamian.
Many of the selections below are vegetarian, but they can be made vegan upon request. Be sure to ask your server in advance; some spots recommend that vegans order off the regular menu. Prices for Miami Spice run $23 for lunch and $39 for dinner.
With that in mind, here are ten delicious spots to eat your veggies during Miami Spice.
|
Zucchini noodles
Courtesy of Plnthouse
1. Plnthouse. This chic poolside eatery is offering all-vegan Miami Spice options during lunchtime. Menu choices include spicy citrus kale with sprouts, orange supreme, candied almonds, red peppers, cucumbers, carrots, and togarashi vinaigrette; a Bahn Mi wrap with ginger roasted eggplant, lentil pate, smoked jalapeño cream, carrots, radish, collards; and blueberry cheesecake with lemon curd, and almond thyme crumble. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1000; matthewkenneycuisine.com. Miami Spice is offered for lunch daily.
|
Plant's Asian bowl.
Courtesy of the Sacred Space
2. Plant Food + Wine. This upscale Wynwood eatery is offering an all-vegan Spice menu for lunch and dinner. Food selections include the tartare with papaya, avocado, capers, dijon mustard, cashew tzarziki, and almond cracker; cacio e pepe with kelp noodles, peppery greens, green olive pureé, and sundried tomatoes; and papaya cheesecake with cashew maple crust, papaya confit, and lemon thyme. 105 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-814-5365; thesacredspacemiami.com. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday and dinner Sunday through Thursday.
|
Eggplant medallion.
Courtesy of Soul Tavern
3. Soul Tavern. This is the first year for the newly opened vegetarian gastropub, so now's the chance to sample its menu via Miami Spice. Options vary for the two meal options but include the likes of jack fruit gyoza with brown rice vinegar-shoyu; a yami konyaku roll with devil’s tongue, salted plum, caramelized onion, spinach, tempeh and miso enoki; and an eggplant medallion with potato, chayote, ratatouille, mac-nut alfredo, and herb salad. All items can be made vegan. 1801 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-925-0799; soultavern.com. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Thursday and dinner Sunday through Thursday.
|
Stuffed swiss chard.
Courtesy of Michael's Genuine
4. Michael's Genuine Food & Drink. The menu at this classic, fresh-fared eatery changes weekly, but they always offer one veg option per course. This week's options include a hummus app with pickled pepper relish and pita; stuffed swiss chard with tofu and wild rice (both vegan); and chocolate budino spiced donuts (vegetarian). 130 NE 40th St., Miami; 305-573-5550; michaelsgenuine.com. Miami Spice is offered for lunch and dinner Sunday through Thursday.
|
Veggie plate.
Courtesy of Blue Collar
5. Blue Collar. This casual, popular spot in MiMo is serving up a veg-friendly menu for Spice including Caesar salad; its famous veggie plate, and bread pudding. The Spice menu is available for lunch and dinner daily excluding lunch on Saturday and Sunday. 6730 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-756-0366; bluecollarmiami.com. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Friday and dinner nightly.
|
Green salad with crispy taro in plum dressing.
Courtesy of Hakkasan
6. Hakkasan. The Asian eatery in the Fontainebleau has an entire veggie menu to cater to anyone who opts out of eating meat. It includes a green salad with crispy taro in plum dressing; pan-fry vegetable dumplings; stir-fry black pepper vegetarian chicken; four style vegetables in sweet Szechuan sauce; and hakka noodles with mushrooms and Chinese chives. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 877-326-7412; hakkasan.com. Miami Spice is offered for dim sum lunch Saturday and Sunday and dinner nightly.
|
Mushroom risotto
Courtesy of Stripsteak
7. Stripsteak by Michael Mina. Vegetarian options at this meat-strong spot include the heirloom tomato salad, corn soup (without the bacon); and mushroom risotto. Vegans are encouraged to order off the regular menu, and servers can offer suggestions. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4780; michaelmina.net. Miami Spice is offered for dinner nightly.
|
Veg eating at Barceloneta
Courtesy of Barceloneta
8. Barceloneta. This Spanish Mediterranean spot on Miami Beach offers a six-course tasting menu for Spice including an array of tapas selections, with plenty to satisfy veg eaters. Options include pan con tomate, tortilla de patatas, escalivada, pimientos de padrón, beet salad, tomato salad, and mixed mushrooms with poached egg. 1400 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-538-9299; barcelonetarestaurant.com. Miami Spice is offered for dinner nightly.
|
Veggie curry
Courtesy of Phuc Yea
9. Phuc Yea. Veg eaters have plenty of options on the Spice menu at this hip, Vietnamese-inspired eatery. Items include a veggie summer roll and veggie curry with eggplant, tofu, assorted mushrooms, chayote, crispy sweet potato, house curry, and coconut milk. All veggie items are vegan except the PY Noodles that come with each entrée; be sure to tell the server if you're vegan. 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com. Miami Spice is offered for dinner nightly excluding Tuesday.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
|
Spaghetti
Courtesy of Scarpetta
10. Scarpetta. The Fountainbleau's Italian eatery has several selections for herbivores, including creamy polenta with fricasee of truffled mushrooms; mozzarella in carrozza; and spaghetti. Vegans are encouraged to order off the regular menu, and servers can offer suggestions. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4660; fontainebleau.com/dining. Miami Spice is offered for dinner nightly.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!