Miami Spice 2017: Mignonette Uptown Presents New Menu For September

Mignonette Uptown, located in North Miami Beach, will reach its nine-month "anniversary" come September 6th.

To mark the occasion, the restaurant has added new items to its Miami Spice menus for September. This is the last month diners can snag the unbeatable deal of a three-course lunch for $23 and dinner for $39.

EXPAND Alona Abbady Martinez

For dinner, guests can choose between several options for the first course including a half-dozen oysters served with lemon, cocktail sauce, and mignonette; stuffed eggplant with feta, crab, thyme, lemon, and Greek salsa; or royal red shrimp,served over "orizotto" - a combo of orzo and risotto The shrimp are large and juicy crustaceans hailing from Argentina, dressed in a slightly spicy red wine gastrique.

Entrees for September are new, including a crispy skin sea bream served with fennel agrodolce, grilled acorn squash, and grilled red gem lettuce, dressed in an anchovy-caper vinaigrette.

Guests can also choose lobster thermidor, a classic French-style preparation where the meat is removed and mixed with béchamel sauce, mushrooms, corn, and gruyere cheese, then placed back into the lobster shell and baked with breadcrumbs on top. "It's almost like lobster mac and cheese without the noodles but packed back in a lobster shell," says Mignonette Uptown general manager, Matt Dinkel. A braised lamb shank has Mediterranean influences with kalamata olives, mushrooms, and red currants. The dish comes with lemon potatoes and a hazelnut gremolata.

"A lot of our menu items read like they are going to be heavy and put you down for a nap afterwards, but the components, like the lemon potatoes, break it up and make it easy to get to dessert, which is really the end game, " says Dinkel.

It's wise to heed Mignonette Uptown's general manager and save room for dessert. Devin Braddock, the restaurant's esteemed pastry chef, offers up a signature butterscotch Heath Bar bread pudding on the Miami Spice menu. Something new to the Miami Spice September menu and well worth the try is the red wine red velvet cake with brown butter cream cheese icing, served with fresh cherries. The restaurant isn't skimpy on portions either. The slab of decadent, moist, cake is big enough to feed three people.

Mignonette Uptown. 13951 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach; 305-705-2159; mignonettemiami.com. Open Sunday-Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. & 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday - Friday and for dinner nightly.

