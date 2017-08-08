Miami Spice 2017: Matador Room Doesn't Hold Back

The good news is Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Matador Room at the Miami Beach Edition is participating in Miami Spice. The bad news is its three-course $39 prix fixe dinner menu isn't offered on Fridays or Saturdays. Regardless, the light and bright Spice menu is the perfect antidote for warding off the Miami summer doldrums. Matador's Top Chef Winning executive toque, Jeremy Ford may no longer be running the kitchen, but rest assured Jean-Georges' current team won't let you down.
Sit in the glamorous dining room or the leafy outdoor terrace that's a nod to the Tropicana nightclub in Havana and begin with one of the Latin-inspired eatery's famous cocktails. Two new $12 libations have been added to the menu for Spice, including the Lighten Up made with Ketel One vodka, Moet & Chandon Brut Champagne, cassis liquor, and lime.
Heart of Palm salad.
Photo by Valeria Nekhim Lease
Miami New Times was invited to sample the Spice menu. For first courses, choose between sweet pea guacamole paired alongside warm and crunchy tortillas; a heart of palm salad, or maitake mushrooms with goat cheese. We couldn't get enough og the heart of palm salad featuring heirloom tomatoes, avocado, and a zesty coconut oregano dressing. The maitake mushroom are decidedly more filling on account of them being paired with creamy goat cheese and a slightly spicy Fresno pepper vinaigrette. What's more, the mushrooms themselves have a rich, meat-like quality.
For main courses, one of the options is the charred octopus, a mainstay at Matador Room. The mollusk is braised for six hours to give it that delicate taste, then tossed in a lime vinaigrette. It's served with paprika dusted potatoes and placed atop a creamy paprika emulsion. It's a well constructed dish that allows each lovely flavor to shine through.
Another signature entree on the Spice menu is the arroz con pollo. The jasmine rice resembles a creamy risotto in both taste and texture, while brined dark and light chicken meat are flash-fried and submerged in a broth of kombu (edible kelp) and rosemary before being placed in the oven. Lemon zest, black pepper, and crackling slices of lightly salted chicken skin make JG's twist on the Latin classic a bonafide winner. Simply squeeze some lemon over it and dig in. Come with a party of three so you can try the third main course option: a mushroom and three cheese pizza crowned with a farm fresh egg.
warm valrhona chocolate cake.
Photo by Valeria Nekhim Lease
Desserts include a warm Valrhona chocolate cake, a coconut panna cotta with raspberry sorbet, and a tres leches cake with glazed cherries. You have to like dessert to reap the full benefits of a Miami Spice menus and Matador Room's selection definitely caters to those with a sweet tooth. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; matadorroom.com
