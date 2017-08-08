Miami Spice 2017: Matador Room Doesn't Hold Back

The good news is Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Matador Room at the Miami Beach Edition is participating in Miami Spice. The bad news is its three-course $39 prix fixe dinner menu isn't offered on Fridays or Saturdays. Regardless, the light and bright Spice menu is the perfect antidote for warding off the Miami summer doldrums. Matador's Top Chef Winning executive toque, Jeremy Ford may no longer be running the kitchen, but rest assured Jean-Georges' current team won't let you down.

Sit in the glamorous dining room or the leafy outdoor terrace that's a nod to the Tropicana nightclub in Havana and begin with one of the Latin-inspired eatery's famous cocktails. Two new $12 libations have been added to the menu for Spice, including the Lighten Up made with Ketel One vodka, Moet & Chandon Brut Champagne, cassis liquor, and lime.

Heart of Palm salad. Photo by Valeria Nekhim Lease