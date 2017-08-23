 


Hales' Nashville hot fried chicken is on Bird & Bone's Spice lunch menu.
Hales' Nashville hot fried chicken is on Bird & Bone's Spice lunch menu.
Courtesy of Bird & Bone

Miami Spice 2017: Try Bird & Bone's Hot Chicken Sandwich and Cuban Grilled Cheese for Lunch

Clarissa Buch | August 23, 2017 | 10:08am
Miami Spice is in full swing. More than 200 restaurants offer discounted lunch, brunch, and dinner menus at for an accessible $23 and $39.

This year, Bird & Bone, chef Richard Hales' Southern restaurant inside the Confidante, has one of the best-valued Spice lunches. The three-course meal, which features many of Hales' most popular plates, offers about a 30 percent discount compared to a non-Spice lunch at the restaurant.

Florida cheddar and chive biscuits
Florida cheddar and chive biscuits
Courtesy of Bird & Bone

The menu, which is available daily, gives customers two options per course. As an appetizer, choose between Florida cheddar and chive biscuits, which are baked to order and served with a house-made strawberry preserve; or a black eyed pea soup with a taste of citrus zest. Both plates are normally priced between $7 to $9.

For the main course, opt for the Nashville hot chicken sandwich, stuffed with Hale's signature fried bird. The chicken is seasoned with a blend of cayenne pepper, hot paprika, ground mustard, and garlic. It's placed between two slices of Zak the Baker brioche and garnished with honey, pickles, and house-made mustard. While you enjoy the crunchy exterior and moist and tender meat, the heat creeps up on you — but is balanced by the richness of the toppings. Outside of Spice, the sandwich costs $14.

Hales' Cuban sandwich
Hales' Cuban sandwich
Courtesy of Bird & Bone

The menu offers a Cuban grilled cheese too, originally priced at $16. The sandwich is served on crispy slices of medianoche bread and filled with pulled pork, Benton’s ham, pickled red onion, Swiss cheese, house-made mustard, and pickles.

Fried apple hand pies
Fried apple hand pies
Courtesy of Bird & Bone

End lunch with an order of fried apple hand pies, coated in a layer of sugar and served with a side of salted caramel; or try a hot fudge sundae topped with candied walnuts. Desserts are priced between $9 and $11.

On average, customers who dine at Bird & Bone during Spice will get a discount of about $10 from  the regular menu.

Bird & Bone. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; birdandbone.com. The Miami Spice lunch menu is offered daily.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

