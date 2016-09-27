Miami Spice 2016 Last Call: Five Restaurants to Try Before September 30

Miami Spice appetizers at The Dutch's Bar Primi pop-up Laine Doss

It's hard to believe, but fall is upon us, and Miamians are already carving their pumpkins in anticipation of a new season. Sure, summer was tough with 90-degree days filled with humidity and the threat of Zika. But there's one thing we'll miss when September draws to a close: Miami Spice.

The annual two-month restaurant promotion that offers three-course lunches for $23 and three-course dinners for $39 will end this Friday, September 30. There's still time, however, for one or two more Spice meals before it hibernates till next year.

Here are five restaurants to try before Friday. Note that prices do not include tax and tip and that menus are subject to change.

Scallop at Izzy's Fish & Oyster Laine Doss

5. Izzy's Fish & Oyster

Jamie DeRosa's ode to New England seafood shacks is perfect for those waxing nostalgic for Northeast summer days on the beach that give way to cool evenings spent eating fried clams and drinking cold beer.

The Miami Spice dinner menu includes your choice of Bangor Maine scallop with sweet local corn, beef tartare, or a charred romaine salad for starters. For an entree there's a half-split roasted chicken, a Florida Keys daily catch, and a vegetarian white bean stew. You should, however, opt for the clam bellies or lobster roll (served warm or cold) for a true experience. Finish the meal with Dels Frozen lemonade, a Rhode Island staple. You can also forego your dessert for a glass of house wine, a summer ale, or a Miami Spice cocktail.

Miami Spice is offered for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

DB Bistro's French fare. Laine Doss

4. DB Bistro Moderne

Think of DB Bistro as a Parisian bistro in overdrive. A gorgeous setting with impeccable service and tonal, modern furnishings that serves classic bistro comfort foods by executive chef Clark Bowen. The offerings for Miami Spice stay in the traditional range with soulful renditions of your favorite French items.

For your appetizer there's a salade du marche, scallop carpacchio, but allow yourself the chef's coupe du jour. For an entree, choose between missels, pompano with blistered potatoes and focaccia ($10 additional), seafood paella ($12 additional), od fettuccini with lamb ragout, mint, and ricotta. For dessert there are creme puffs with chocolate sauce, bread pudding, or a tropical fruit sundae. Nothing, however, is more French than finishing with a generous cheese plate.

Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday - Friday and for dinner Monday - Saturday.

Spinach ricotta cavatelli at Bar Primi pop-up Laine Doss

3. The Dutch's Bar Primi Miami Spice Pop-Up

The Dutch's Andrew Carmellini decided to tap into the recipe book of his other New York restaurant, Bar Primi for a special pop-up edition of the eatery for Miami Spice. Bar Primi's chef/partner Sal Lamboglia has brought his Bowery neighborhood pasta shop to SoBe, using recipes handed down from his family for the special menu.

Appetizers include a choice of Sal's antipasti salad, cow's milk ricotta with truffle honey and hazelnut, Sicilian tomato arancini, or mussels rosso. Entrees include spaghetti Nero with crab, garlic crema, and fresno; rigatoni alla Norma from the chef's family recipe, and spinach ricotta cavatelli with veal bolognese. For dessert, try the warm bombolini or a strawberry copa.

Miami Spice is offered for dinner seven days a week.

Fried chicken Courtesy of the Sarsaparilla Club

2. The Sarsaparilla Club

Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth serve American dim sum from their restaurant at the Shelbourme Miami Beach hotel.

That means you can have dim sum for dinner: your choice from 10 different options from the various hot and cold dim sum carts that roll around the room. For your entree, there's pork tenderloin, steamed snapper, short rib meat loaf, or rock shrimp laksa, but go for the Sarsaparilla fried chicken, dusted with kaffir lime powder and toasted coconut, served with a side of fresh corn grits. For dessert, pick from the dessert cart that includes a sarsaparilla soda ice cram float — complete with striped straw and "Filthy" cherry.

Miami Spice is offered for dinner seven days a week.

EXPAND Courtesy of Mignonette

1. Mignonette

Danny Serfer's seafood restaurant, Mignonette, is a favorite for its simple approach to its food. The dishes are never overworked, allowing the fresh ingredients to shine.

The Miami Spice menu starts with either a Boston lettuce salad, snow crab cocktail, or the CBGB daily selection which rotates between chowders, bisques, and gumbo (hence the CBGB moniker). For an entree, choose between fancy red fish with andouille crust, rock shrimp, bomba rice, and lobster broth; fancy trout with red beans & rice; or Colorado lamb chops. Vegetarians will enjoy the veggie plate of sweet potato wedges, parsnip puree with toasted pine nuts, sautéed spinach and watercress, and green peas with shallots. For dessert there's a daily pie, but go for Serfer's now-famous butterscotch Heath Bar bread pudding with cayenne whipped cream.

Miami Spice is offered for dinner seven days a week.

