Miami Restaurants Helping in Hurricane Irma Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Irma caused plenty of damage in Miami, but her effects on the Florida Keys have been nothing short of horrendous.

Islamorada Beer Company cofounder Jose Herrera calls the damage to the Keys "catastrophic," adding, "Marathon got hit really, really hard, and there's no way to know how Key West is. There's zero communication in the Keys."

Many Miami establishments are donating funds and supplies to relief efforts — even as they themselves are without power. Here's a list of places where your dollars and donations can help.

If you know of an establishment donating funds or collecting supplies, email laine.doss@miaminewtimes.com with information.

7-Eleven. Various locations. Customers nationwide can join 7-Eleven in its hurricane-relief efforts by adding $1 to in-store purchases or donating online at 7eleven.com/hurricane-relief. All money will be donated to the Red Cross.

Islamorada Beer Company. 2229 Overseas Hwy., Islamorada; 305-440-2162; islamoradabeerco.com. The brewery has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for supplies. Cofounder Jose Herrera says he plans to make as many trips with supplies as he can. So far, the campaign has raised nearly $6,000 of its $10,000 goal. He's also looking for a few Miami breweries to step up and volunteer to become drop locations for people to leave donated supplies. If anyone is interested in helping, email him at jose@islamoradabeerco.com.

Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken. 8870 SW 40th St., #13, Miami; 305- 223-6656; mojodonuts.com. The restaurant is collecting items to donate to help Monroe County residents who evacuated to Florida International University. Items needed include diapers, yoga mats, feminine hygiene products, clothes, food, water, blankets, and pillows. Items can be left at Mojo Donuts and will be delivered to the shelter residents.

My Ceviche. 3252 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-220-8832; myceviche.com and all other locations.

My Ceviche has partnered with Feeding South Florida and will donate 50 percent of proceeds from all locations to the organization this Friday, September 15, through Sunday, September 17.

Shuckers. 1819 79th St. Cswy, Miami Beach; 305-866-1570; shuckersbarandgrill.com. Shuckers is donating 50% of all draft beer sales this Saturday and Sunday to the United Way of Miami-Dade Operation Helping Hands to support Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

Simon Malls. South Florida Simon malls including Dadeland Mall, The Falls, Miami International Mall, Coral Square Mall, and Town Center at Boca Raton will serve as drop-off points to donate supplies to the Red Cross. Supplies will help out the Florida Keys residents currently staying at a shelter at FIU. Items being accepted include water, non-perishable foods, blankets, pillows, ,portable phone chargers, paper plates, and plastic ware. The malls will accept donations throughout September 30 at the following locations:



Mall Management offices at Coral Square Mall & The Falls from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Simon Guest Services at Miami International Mall from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.



Simon Guest Services and Mall Management office at Dadeland Mall from 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.



Simon Guest Services at Town Center at Boca Raton from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m



Sugar at East Miami. 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami; 786-805-4655; east-miami.com. To support Hurricane Irma relief, Sugar will donate $2 per each specialty “Irma Relief” cocktail ($16) to Feeding South Florida. The cocktail includes Plymouth gin, St-Germain, muddled apple, aloe, and pineapple and lime juices.

Wall. 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami,com. September 15 through 17, Wall will donate 100 percent of its door revenue to the Red Cross.

Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen. 250 S. Miami Ave., #105, Miami; 305-200-3145; zuukkitchen.com. Zuuk has partnered with Feeding South Florida to donate 50 percent of proceeds from all locations to the organization this Friday, September 15, through Sunday, September 17.

