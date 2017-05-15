Miamians Juice Cleanse 583 Percent More Than Anyone in the U.S. According to Grubhub

Courtesy of Manna Life Food

Miamians have a reputation for spending the day poolside with a glass of rose then dancing until the break of dawn. At some point, however, all that partying takes its toll. Which is when we break out the juice.

According to Grubhub, Miami has an obsession with juice cleanses, with the food delivery service finding that our city's residents order juice cleanses a whopping 583 percent more than the rest of the country.

That staggering figure was based on Grubhub analyzing orders related to the most trending healthy eating and diet plans in the country: paleo, raw, juice cleanse, vegan, gluten-free, low-fat, Mediterranean and keto diets.The company analyzed orders placed through the service from January 1 through December 31, 2016, using both tags and analyzing specific foods that fall into the above categories.

The findings show that Miami's healthy diet of choice is juicing, beating the rest of the country out by a staggering 583 percent. Nashville, surprisingly, was the only other major city on the list that favored juice cleanses. The study also finds that females are 43 percent more likely to order a juice cleanse than males.

Manna Life Food's Sabra Seligman thinks that Miami's culture plays a big part in its love of juicing. "Miami is a city of indulgence in many, many ways. I think that people rip it over the weekend and they come in on Monday for a green juice detox. We live in a super hot city with wild nights. People here can party until 6 a.m. and beyond and they're not willing to sacrifice their lifestyle."

Seligman says that juicing can help with inflammation and helps to get rid of water retention. She does, however, caution that all juices are not alike.. "If you get a juice from a store it could be there for 30 days, and a lot of people take advantage of discounted juice cleanses, but it's the quality of the juice that's important."

The juice maven says that the juice you get from the market could be as old as 30 days, and the longer it sits on the shelf, the more nutrition it loses. "Once you squeeze that fruit or vegetable, the basic cellular condition changes. It's all about the quality of the juice." Seligman advises choosing a place that serves juices made fresh to get the most benefits.

Elsewhere in the country, the paleo diet reigns supreme with Grubhub seeing a 370 percent increase in orders in 2016 versus the previous year. Other hot diets include raw foods, with a 92 percent uptick in orders from the previous year and vegan with a 58 percent increase in orders from the previous year.

For the complete findings to the study, visit grubhub.com.

