Miami November 2016 Restaurant Openings and Closings
|
Salmon at Bazaar Mar
Courtesy Bazaar Mar
November has been a banner month for restaurant openings in Miami., with many major eateries opening just in time for Art Basel including Jose Andres' second Miami-area establishment, Bazaar Mar at the SLS Brickell. Other important openings include:
|
Doa cocktail
Laine Doss
Doa
Doa, the new Asian/Peruvian restaurant by restaurateur Arjun Waney, opened its doors in time for Art Basel. The restaurant, located at 2000 Collins Ave. in South Beach, is open seven days a week until 5 a.m. for post-Basel refreshments.
|
Olla's busy bar
Courtesy of Olla
Olla
Coyo Taco's Scott Linquist opened Olla this week, serving "cuisine de olla," featuring sharable Mexican family-style food served in ollas, traditional earthenware vessels. Olla is open for dinner until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday. The bar is open until 3 a.m. and lunch and brunch will soon follow.
|
Justin Smillie
Courtesy of the Genuine Group
Upland
Justin Smillie and Starr Restaurants opened Upland for dinner service this week. The restaurant features California-inspired cuisine in a bistro-like setting. Dinner service will run from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. during the week and 5:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Lunch and brunch to follow shortly.
In December, look forward to Luke's Lobster and the official opening of The Salty Donut, which opens Saturday, December 3.
|
Zak the Baker
Zachary Fagenson
Openings
- Atlantikos at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Hotel
- Bake House (804 1 St., Miami Beach)
- BarMeli 69 Restaurant & Wine Bar (6925 Biscayne Blvd., Miami)
- Bazaar Mar at the SLS Brickell Hotel (1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami)
- Bird & Bone at the Confidante Miami Beach Hotel
- Cafe Roval (5808 NE 4 Ct., Miami)
- Commonwealth Miami (1216 Washington Ave., Miami Beach)
-
Da Tang Unique reopens
- Dishes for Dogs (2561 N. Miami Ave., Miami)
- Doa (2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach)
- K Ramen at the Townhouse Hotel
- Nina's House at the Confidante Miami Beach Hotel
- Noche Kitchen & Bar (11745 Sherry Ln., Miami)
- Olla (1233 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach)
- Ono Poke Shop (2320 N. Miami Ave., Miami)
- Ricky's (1222 16 St., Miami Beach)
- Upland (49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach)
- Zak the Baker (297 NW 26 St., Miami)
No notable closings this month.
|
Salty Donut creations
Photo by Maureen Aimee Mariano
Coming Attractions
- Agave Taco Bar - Opening in Doral
- American Harvest - Opening in Brickell
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Artisan Beach House at the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour - Paula DaSilva returns to Miami
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River
- Azucar - Opening near FIU
- Baru Latin Bar - Opening in Doral
- Big Easy - Opening in Brickell
- Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami
- Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations
- Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill - Opening in Miami
- Bousa Brewing Co. - Brewery opening in Little River District
- The Brick - Farm-to-table coming to Dadeland
- The Broken Shaker - Opening in Los Angeles
- Cake Thai Kitchen - Opening in Wynwood
- Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami
- Cindy Lou's - Opening in Little River District
- Crazy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Dirt - Opening second location, at Mary Brickell Village and a pop-up at Aventura Mall
- Dr Smood - expanding to Aventura, Sunset Harbour, and Brickell
- Employees Only - Famed New York City bar opening in Miami Beach
- Estefan Kitchen - Gloria and Emilio are at it again
- Federal Donuts - Michael Solomonov coming to Wynwood
- Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral
- Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood
- Graziano's - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown
- Hank & Harry's - Buzzy Sklar to open New York-style deli in South Beach
- Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
- IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade
- Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration
- Kiki on the River - Opening with gondolas
- La Muse Cafe - Jamie DeRosa opening a Brickell café
- Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU
- Le Chick Rotisserie - Zuma investors opening in Wynwood
- Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations
- Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local
- Lolo's Surf Cantina - Opening soon
- Luke's Lobster - Lobster rolls coming soon
- McAliser's Deli - Chain deli opening in Miami
- Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura
- Madruga Bakery - Opening in Coral Gables
- Mercado Negro - Opening at Tacocraft
- Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken - Coming to Westchester
- Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in Downtown Miami
- Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion
- My Ceviche - Coming to Midtown and MIA
- NightLife Brewing Company - Brewery planned for Marlins Park
- Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Palmeiras Beach Club - Opening in Coconut Grove
- Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti
- Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening at this Edgewater complex
- Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral
- Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami
- Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall
- PlugIn - Karaoke palace opening at Gulfstream
- PokeBao - Poke and bao buns coming to Coral Gables
- Port Royal - Geoffrey Zakarian opening at the Diplomat
- Pubbelly Sushi - Opening at Brickell City Centre
- Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti
- Raw Juce - Opening on Miami Beach
- Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- Rubio's Coastal Grill - California chain to open in former Lime locations.
- The Salty Donut - Permament location of the doughnut pop-up coming to Wynwood
- Soul Tavern - Meat-free gastropub coming to Sunset Harbour
- South Pointe Tavern - Opening in SoFi
- Taberna Las Rosas - Wood Tavern's owner expanding to Allapattah
- Tap 42 - Opening in midtown Miami
- The Smile - NYC establishment to open in Miami
- Spanglish Ales - Another brewery to open in Wynwood
- Spring Chicken - Several other locations opening
- Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour
- Sullivan St. Bakery - Opening in Little Haiti
- Tacology Taqueria - Opening in Brickell
- Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Union Beer - Beer to-go and bar opening in Little Havana
- Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami with location in Little Havana
- Wabi Sabi - Opening on the Upper Eastside
- Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour
Projects in the Works
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a location in Miami for a taco restaurant.
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District.
- Arjun Wanjey, a partner at Zuma and Coya, will open a French restaurant in Brickell this year.
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant.
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street.
- Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery (1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach).
- A 38,000-square-foot Italian food market will open at Brickell City Centre.
- MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami.
