Miami November 2016 Restaurant Openings and Closings

November has been a banner month for restaurant openings in Miami., with many major eateries opening just in time for Art Basel including Jose Andres' second Miami-area establishment, Bazaar Mar at the SLS Brickell. Other important openings include:

Doa

Doa, the new Asian/Peruvian restaurant by restaurateur Arjun Waney, opened its doors in time for Art Basel. The restaurant, located at 2000 Collins Ave. in South Beach, is open seven days a week until 5 a.m. for post-Basel refreshments.

Olla

Coyo Taco's Scott Linquist opened Olla this week, serving "cuisine de olla," featuring sharable Mexican family-style food served in ollas, traditional earthenware vessels. Olla is open for dinner until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday. The bar is open until 3 a.m. and lunch and brunch will soon follow.

Upland

Justin Smillie and Starr Restaurants opened Upland for dinner service this week. The restaurant features California-inspired cuisine in a bistro-like setting. Dinner service will run from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. during the week and 5:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Lunch and brunch to follow shortly.

In December, look forward to Luke's Lobster and the official opening of The Salty Donut, which opens Saturday, December 3.

Openings



Atlantikos at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Hotel



Bake House (804 1 St., Miami Beach)



BarMeli 69 Restaurant & Wine Bar (6925 Biscayne Blvd., Miami)



Bazaar Mar at the SLS Brickell Hotel (1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami)



Bird & Bone at the Confidante Miami Beach Hotel



Cafe Roval (5808 NE 4 Ct., Miami)



Commonwealth Miami (1216 Washington Ave., Miami Beach)



Da Tang Unique reopens



Dishes for Dogs (2561 N. Miami Ave., Miami)



Doa (2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach)



K Ramen at the Townhouse Hotel



Nina's House at the Confidante Miami Beach Hotel



Noche Kitchen & Bar (11745 Sherry Ln., Miami)



Olla (1233 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach)



Ono Poke Shop (2320 N. Miami Ave., Miami)



Ricky's (1222 16 St., Miami Beach)



Upland (49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach)



Zak the Baker (297 NW 26 St., Miami)





No notable closings this month.

Coming Attractions



Agave Taco Bar - Opening in Doral



American Harvest - Opening in Brickell



Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare



Artisan Beach House at the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour - Paula DaSilva returns to Miami



Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River



Azucar - Opening near FIU



Baru Latin Bar - Opening in Doral



Big Easy - Opening in Brickell



Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami



Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations



Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill - Opening in Miami



Bousa Brewing Co. - Brewery opening in Little River District



The Brick - Farm-to-table coming to Dadeland



The Broken Shaker - Opening in Los Angeles



Cake Thai Kitchen - Opening in Wynwood



Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami



Cindy Lou's - Opening in Little River District



Crazy Poke - Opening in Wynwood



Dirt - Opening second location, at Mary Brickell Village and a pop-up at Aventura Mall



Dr Smood - expanding to Aventura, Sunset Harbour, and Brickell



Employees Only - Famed New York City bar opening in Miami Beach



Estefan Kitchen - Gloria and Emilio are at it again



Federal Donuts - Michael Solomonov coming to Wynwood



Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral



Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood



Graziano's - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare



Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown



Hank & Harry's - Buzzy Sklar to open New York-style deli in South Beach



Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations



IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare



In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade



Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration



Kiki on the River - Opening with gondolas



La Muse Cafe - Jamie DeRosa opening a Brickell café



Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU



Le Chick Rotisserie - Zuma investors opening in Wynwood



Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations



Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood



Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local



Lolo's Surf Cantina - Opening soon



Luke's Lobster - Lobster rolls coming soon



McAliser's Deli - Chain deli opening in Miami



Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura



Madruga Bakery - Opening in Coral Gables



Mercado Negro - Opening at Tacocraft



Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken - Coming to Westchester



Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in Downtown Miami



Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion



My Ceviche - Coming to Midtown and MIA



NightLife Brewing Company - Brewery planned for Marlins Park



Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Palmeiras Beach Club - Opening in Coconut Grove



Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti



Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening at this Edgewater complex



Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral



Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami



Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall



PlugIn - Karaoke palace opening at Gulfstream



PokeBao - Poke and bao buns coming to Coral Gables



Port Royal - Geoffrey Zakarian opening at the Diplomat



Pubbelly Sushi - Opening at Brickell City Centre



Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti



Raw Juce - Opening on Miami Beach



Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami



Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine



Rubio's Coastal Grill - California chain to open in former Lime locations.



The Salty Donut - Permament location of the doughnut pop-up coming to Wynwood



Soul Tavern - Meat-free gastropub coming to Sunset Harbour



South Pointe Tavern - Opening in SoFi



Taberna Las Rosas - Wood Tavern's owner expanding to Allapattah



Tap 42 - Opening in midtown Miami



The Smile - NYC establishment to open in Miami



Spanglish Ales - Another brewery to open in Wynwood



Spring Chicken - Several other locations opening



Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour



Sullivan St. Bakery - Opening in Little Haiti



Tacology Taqueria - Opening in Brickell



Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables



Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon



Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place



Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon



Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery



Union Beer - Beer to-go and bar opening in Little Havana



Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami with location in Little Havana



Wabi Sabi - Opening on the Upper Eastside



Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami



Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour



