Noche Buena to Go: Where to Buy Everything You Need to Celebrate

Growing up in the 305 means you've had your share of Noche Buena parties, and although South Florida's multicultural landscape is fettered in unique traditions, the Magic City definitely has its own take on the Christmas eve holiday. We've managed to create a holiday filled with dancing, dominos and debauchery. For Miami newcomers and snow birds, here are Miami's Noche Buena must haves.

Pork. Whether you call it lechón or pernil, you've likely made a trip to Hialeah with abuelo to pick out "dinner." Even if you've been spared the traumatic ordeal, its not uncommon to see cars accelerating down the 836 with unlucky hogs strapped to their roofs. Being that Miami has strong a Cuban community, mojo is key. The marinade consisting of garlic, sour orange, cumin, oregano and oil, provides an inherent aroma familiar to most Miami locals. If you don't own a caja china, you can purchase an authentic Hialeah hog and the fixin's from Las Viñas BBQ. 3935 E. Fourth Ave, Hialeah; 305-694-2040; lasvinasbbq.com. Prices vary by size.