Miami New Year's Eve 2017 Dining Guide

Just like that, 2016 is coming to a close and another year is upon us. People flock to the Magic City to celebrate the new year at nightclubs boasting big-name DJs with high ticket prices. If that's not your style, countless restaurants offer multicourse prix-fixe and tasting menus, buffets, open bars, dancing, or just à la carte menus for simpler, more affordable options for nonclubbers.

If you're not sure what to do, check out the list below. Pricing does not include tax and gratuity, and reservations are strongly suggested.

Check out our list of Christmas dinners too.

Area 31

Area 31 and the pool at the Epic are hosting a Vegas-showgirls-themed bash for NYE. Resident DJ Kristian Caro will spin, complemented by sounds from electro-violinist Dave Damage. The evening will start at 8 p.m., when guests can enjoy dinner from Area 31’s seafood menu ($50 per person). A premium open bar is available from 9 to 11 p.m. for $100 per person. Poolside cabanas and couches are available for purchase. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com.

Artisan Beach House at the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour

Channel your inner James Bond/Bond girl and join Artisan Beach House for its Shaken Not Stirred New Year’s Eve gala. Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite 1960s James Bond character and ring in 2017 with a backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean and Haulover Cut. Guests can choose from a variety of packages, including a multicourse dinner. Early dinner features three courses from 6 to 8 p.m. ($125 per person). The later option features four courses from 8:30 p.m. till closing time ($250 per person). All diners are invited to stay for the dance party ($95 per person) featuring music from DJ: RB NYC, a live magician, and a fireworks display. A celebratory glass of champagne will be served at midnight. No James Bond party would be complete without some casino action. Attendees will be given $5,000 in gaming chips to try their hand at winning prizes from Exhale spa and exclusive dining experiences. Space is limited, and reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation, email res@artisanbeachhouse.com or call 305-455-5460.

Bazaar Mar

Celebrate 2017 at chef José Andrés’ Bazaar Mar at the recently opened SLS Brickell. The restaurant will offer two seating packages, with the first seating, available from 6 to 7 p.m., including a ten-course tasting menu ($150 per person). Highlights include hokkaido sea urchin cone, oyster ceviche, cold Maine lobster, and key lime pie. For the second seating ($250 per person), from 9 to 10 p.m., guests will receive the same menu plus a celebratory glass of champagne, party favors, and $50 entry to SAAM's Lounge (normally $100), with one drink included. For reservations, email bazaarmarreservations@slshotels.com or call 305- 239-1320.

Beaker & Gray

Ring in the new year with a four-course menu for $80 per person (or $125 with wine pairings). The restaurant will host two seatings, at 6 and 9 p.m., which will include a first course of chilled Maine lobster with pancetta, marcona almonds, and English peas; a second course of pappardelle with braised rabbit, artichoke, and caraway; and a third course of lamb with carrot, char siu, and baby root vegetables. A chocolate cracklin’ — with Bartlett pear, caramel, and chocolate angel food cake — closes out the menu. Dine at 9 p.m. and receive a complimentary glass of champagne at midnight. For more info, visit beakerandgray.com or call 305-699-2637.

Bianca at the Delano

This Italian-inspired restaurant will offer a four-course menu with two seatings, at 7 and 9 p.m., for $250 and $400. Guests can dine in Bianca’s main dining room or alfresco on the veranda overlooking the Delano’s courtyard. Following dinner, guests can participate in a Moët & Chandon champagne toast. For more information, visit morganshotelgroup.com.

The Broken Shaker and 27 Restaurant & Bar

The Broken Shaker and 27 Restaurant will offer party packages and exclusive dinner menus. Broken Shaker packages include one bottle of Moët Brut Imperial champagne and two specialty cocktails for two guests ($150); one bottle of Moët Brut Imperial champagne and a 375 ml bottle of either Don Julio Silver tequila, Johnny Walker Black, Bulleit bourbon, or Ketel One vodka for two to four guests ($400); or two bottles of Moët Brut Imperial champagne plus a punch bowl or a 375 ml bottle of Don Julio silver tequila, Johnny Walker Black, Bulleit bourbon, or Ketel One vodka for parties of eight or more ($600). 27 Restaurant & Bar offers guests an exclusive four-course menu with a cocktail or glass of champagne for $125 per person.

Miami Beach’s Mediterranean restaurant is offering a special dinner and afterparty. From 6 to 7:30 p.m., guests can dine à la carte. From 8 to 10 p.m., there's a four-course prix fixe ($225 per person), including hamachi jalapeño labneh, sweet red onion, and cucumber lime; Japanese A4 Wagyu chemen marinade, truffle yogurt, dukkah, and shaved truffle; lobster manti dumplings with nigella, brown butter, and chives; dry-aged bone-in prime rib eye with zaatar butter and creamed moutabel; chraime snapper with Persion lime, fennel cress, and vine leaf; and strawberry cheesecake qataylef with strawberries, honey syrup, and pistachios. Diners can extend the evening for some late-night revelry with an open bar from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Lounge at Byblos ($100), which includes liquors, beer, wine, and champagne. For those not interested in purchasing a wristband, the lounge will be open to the public for anyone interested in toasting the new year à la carte.

Coya Miami

Coya is hosting a masquerade where guests are asked to wear red and gold attire. Sounds will be provided by DJs Sub Zero and Christian Lex. Coya is offering two seatings with multiple package options. Choose from a four-course tasting menu including either a half-bottle of Veuve Clicquot Rosé 2008 ($160) or La Grande Dame Veuve Clicquot 2008 ($195). Choose just the four-course menu without bubbles for $95. The second seating offers the same options with pricing ranging from $195 to $320.

Cypress Tavern

Celebrate 2017 with half-bottle pairings of Champagne Jeeper Grand Assemblage (Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier) per couple when choosing the three-course prix fixe. Guests can design their own meal by choosing an appetizer, entrée, and dessert from the à la carte dinner menu ($89) including the bubbly beginning. Email reservations@cypresstavern.com for more information.

Fi'lia

Chef Michael Schwartz’s newest spot, located inside the SLS Brickell, offers two seatings, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. The first seating ($85) includes a three-course menu with highlights such as beet carpacccio castelfranco, charred and pickled onions, pistachios, and ricotta salata; wood-grilled short rib with castelvatrano olives, red onions, horseradish, porcini bread sauce, and parsley; and mezzelune artichoke with braised greens, ricotta, cured egg yolk, Pecorino Toscano, and black pepper. Dessert options include prosecco sorbet with toasted brioche and candied lemon or warm chocolate cake with Florentine cookie and hazelnut gelato. The second seating ($120) includes additional menu offerings such as stracciatella with smoked trout roe, chives, and crispy roasted garlic focaccia, and grilled rack of lamb with wild mushrooms, crispy lentils, herbs, and lemon zest. A glass of champagne is included, as well as an optional $50 entrance to SAAM’s Lounge (normally $100).

The Forge

The modern Miami Beach steakhouse kicks off the new year with prix-fixe menus, unlimited Veuve Clicquot, party favors, a DJ, and dancing. The first seating, from 6 to 8 p.m. features a three-course menu ($95) with dishes such as yellowfin tuna tartare, Creekstone Farms filet mignon, and a dessert trio. The second seating, beginning at 9 p.m., offers guests a three-course meal ($350) with a menu including white truffle risotto, butter-poached salmon, a dessert trio, unlimited Veuve Clicquot, party favors, a DJ, and dancing. Two bar packages are also available: The first ($130 per person) includes reserved seating at the Forge bar with premium open bar from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. or one bottle of Veuve Clicquot per couple, party favors, a DJ, and a tasting plate with shrimp, caviar, and more. With the second package, enjoy a premium open bar from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., party favors, and a DJ ($75 per person). For reservations, call 305-538-8533.

Juvia

Juvia is offering two dinner seatings with special four-course menus. Menu highlights include Maine lobster, bluefin tuna, warm mixed mushroom salad, and a chocolate fuilletine caramel dessert shot. Email reservations@juviamiami.com to book a table.

Katsuya

For those not looking for a prix-fixe experience, Katsuya at the SLS South Beach is offering open-format seating and its normal à la carte menu so guests can count down to midnight at their leisure. Email KatsuyaSouthBeach@sbe.com for more information and reservations.

La Feria

La Feria by Mercado de San Miguel will offer a Spanish tradition in a festive atmosphere: 12 grapes at midnight with a complimentary glass of champagne, New Year’s Eve props, dancers, live entertainment, and 12 chimes at midnight. No cover charge or reservations are required. La Feria opens at noon, and space is first come, first served. For larger parties, call Giorgio at 917-743-1221.

La Moderna

Say farewell to 2016, Italian-style. A special NYE prix fixe featuring various selections of La Moderna’s authentic Italian dishes will be available. For table reservations and more information, call 786-717-7274.

Mandarin Oriental

Azul will have an early seating with a three-course menu featuring yellowfin tuna and escolar carpaccio, Wagyu beef, and a yuzu custard bar. A later seating offers a seven-course menu featuring items such as oysters, truffle chawanmushi, warm Alaskan king crab, and Wagyu beef.

La Mar offers a Peruvian buffet with four live stations featuring oysters, chilled lobster, and more; one choice of entrée, including dishes such as octopus anticuchero, branzino, fideos machos, and churrasco a lo pobre; and chaufa aeropuerto for the table. Choose from unlimited cocktails and prosecco for $240, or splurge for unlimited cocktails and champagne for $300.

MO Bar + Lounge's party begins at 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy two glasses of champagne ($75) or a bottle of Piper-Heidsieck champagne and a seafood platter ($250).

Matador Room at Miami Beach Edition

Matador Room has a variety of packages. The first dinner and premium beverage package ($495 per person) includes a five-course dinner menu and choice of one bottle (Dom Pérignon 2006 or three red wine options) per two guests. The second option ($395 per person) includes a five-course dinner and choice of one bottle (Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2004, two white wines, and four red wine options) per two guests. Menus are also available without the beverage option. Enjoy a five-course dinner for $295 per person or an early-seating four-course dinner for $115 per person at either 6 or 6:30 p.m. Reserve online via OpenTable or email reservations.restaurant@editionhotels.com.

Pawn Broker

Downtown's newest rooftop bar, Pawn Broker, is throwing a NYE White Party. During this first New Year's Eve for the venue, the evening’s attire will be all white, and guests can indulge in open-bar deals, including $125 for three hours, $90 for two hours, and $50 for one hour, all beginning at 10 p.m. For reservations, visit pawnrbrokermiami.com.

Courtesy of PB Station

PB Station

The first seating will commence at 7 p.m., with dinner accompanied by a bottle of Moët & Chandon Imperial champagne for two ($175 per person). The later seating, at 9:30 p.m., treats guests to a wine pairing and a bottle of Vintage Moët & Chandon champagne for two ($225 per person) plus VIP access to Pawn Broker. For reservations, call 305-420-2205.

Pitbull's Worldwide VIP Food & Wine Party

Two of Miami’s icons are teaming up for a culinary world tour on New Year’s Eve. Pitbull and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein will present a foodie affair featuring dishes from around the world, along with paired wine, craft beer, and several signature cocktails made by Julio Cabrera. The limited-ticket event will take place at Bayfront Park, with VIP treatment at Worldwide NYE. The ticket includes food, wine, spirits, and a champagne toast at midnight while enjoying Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution live from the comfort of a private area. Guests will enjoy 15 to 20 food stations offering signature dishes created by Chef Bernstein and several signature cocktails.

PM Fish & Steak House

In the mood for a little surf-and-turf this NYE? Head to PM Fish & Steak House for a traditional three-course meal. Menu highlights include veal carpaccio, shrimp bisque, New York steak, and cheesecake for dessert. Bonus: One bottle of Moët & Chandon Imperial for every four people, 12 grapes, and amenities for the traditional toast and New Year’s celebration. Pricing is $250 per person.

Prime One Twelve

For the steak lovers out there, beginning at 10 p.m., Prime One Twelve will host a dinner-dance party in its main dining room. For $300 per person, perks include a bottle of Cristal champagne per couple, party favors, and music by DJ Vertigo. This pricing does not include dinner. Seatings are also available at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Call 305-532-8112 for reservations.

Restaurant at the Raleigh

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at one of Miami’s most iconic properties with an outdoor dining experience. The restaurant offers two seatings, with the first from 6 to 8 p.m. ($135) and the second from 9 p.m. to midnight ($185). In addition to dinner, the second seating will also include a glass of Perrier-Jouët. Visit raleighhotel.com for more information.

The Setai

Celebrate New Year’s Eve the Great Gatsby way at the Setai. The 1930s theme is in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Vanderbilt Hotel, which opened January 1, 1937. Festivities include a french horn collective, DJ Marcello, NYE dancers, a balloon drop, and free-flowing champagne from 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guests can choose from the following options:

Jaya at the Setai offers a menu with two seatings, one at 6:30 p.m. ($175/$90 for children) and one at 8:45 ($395/$210 for children). The later seating will include a special champagne toast at midnight.

Chef’s Kitchen offers a more extravagant dining experience with a six course pre-fixe menu priced at $695 per person and $360 per child. Chef’s Kitchen will offer items such as Florida Stone Crab, Truffle Egg, and Wagyu Filet Mignon.

Shore Club

Enjoy a four-course dinner at Terrazza before ringing in 2017. Before enjoying indoor or outdoor dining, guests will receive a complimentary glass of prosecco upon arrival. The menu offers a variety of options, including Wagyu carpaccio, lobster ravioli, Chilean sea bass, or beef tenderloin for $125 per person. Reservations can be made from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Call 305-695-3100 or visit opentable.com.

Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill

Sugarcane offers an à la carte menu with added New Year’s Eve specials and live DJ entertainment from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The first seating will have a two-hour limit, and reservations can be made up to 8 p.m. The second seating will run from 10 p.m. to close, with a required $85 minimum purchase per person. Menu specials include king crab tiradito with picked apple, red onions, and ají amarillo; grilled Maine lobster with melting fennel leek fondue and herb citrus butter; Wagyu short rib “kakuni” with grilled wild mushrooms and kabocha squash; and a panettone sundae with macerated fruit and rum ice cream. For reservations, visit sugarcanerawbargrill.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Sweet Liberty

Sweet Liberty

The neighborhood bar will host a New Year’s Eve bash with live music by Patrick & the Swayzees and DJ Mr. Gray. Guests can ring in 2017 with a full open bar and complimentary food from 9 p.m. until midnight for $100. Tables will also be available for $1,200; they can seat a party of eight and include two bottles of premium spirits and two bottles of champagne. And for those searching for a hot spot after the ball drops, Sweet Liberty offers free admission after midnight to celebrate 2017. Visit mysweetliberty.com for more info.

Via Emilia 9

Enjoy a five-course prix fixe created specially for the evening by Via Emilia’s chef Wendy Cacciatore. The restaurant will offer two seatings, beginning at 5 p.m., and each course will be accompanied by a suggested wine pairing for an additional cost. Call 786-216-7150 for reservations.

