New Times' Out to Brunch Presale Tickets Available Now

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 10 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Brunch and bloody marys.
Brunch and bloody marys.
Courtesy of Swine
Brunch is the best meal of the week. Traditionally held Saturday or Sunday, it's a way to get together with friends, eat decadent food, and day-drink without judgment.

If you're a brunch lover, get your squad together for New Times' Out to Brunch. Saturday, May 20, Soho Studios will transform into the biggest brunch party Miami has ever seen.

From noon to 3 p.m., enjoy brunch items from South Florida's most popular eateries, including Amour de Miami, Gables Delight, the Brick, Agave Taco Bar, White Star Café, South Beach Lean, Dunkin' Donuts, and Sushi Sake. Other restaurants are being added to the lineup daily.

Because it's not a party without booze, enjoy mimosas, beermosas, a bloody mary bar, and a host of brunch cocktails.

Even better, a portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Florida, so you're doing something good while having the best afternoon of your life.

Tickets for this 21-and-over event cost $40 through April 2, $50 April 3 through May 19, and $60 at the door. Admission includes unlimited brunch and booze samplings and more.

Tickets go on sale to the public March 20, but New Times readers can score some during a presale that begins today at 10 a.m. Simply visit newtimesouttobrunch.com and enter the promo code MIAOTB.

Hurry — this event is sure to sell out. See you at Out to Brunch!

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Soho Studios
More Info
More Info

2136 NW First Ave.
Miami, FL 33127

305-600-4785

www.sohostudiosmiami.com

