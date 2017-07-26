New Times' Iron Fork 2017 Celebrates Ten Years of Food, Fun, and Chefs' Battles: Presale Begins Tomorrow

Bring your squad and have fun at Iron Fork. Courtesy photo

New Times' Iron Fork returns for its tenth anniversary with delicious food and an epic battle between two of Miami's finest chefs.

Thursday, October 5, from 7 to 10 p.m., the Hyatt Regency Miami will become the center of Miami's culinary universe when more than 50 of the city's top restaurants offer savory bites and sweet delights. Confirmed restaurants include favorites such as Amour de Miami, the Brick, Toro Toro, Soyka, Texas de Brazil, Sensory Delights, Kaori, Cibo Wine Bar, Wine Date, Caja Caliente, Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar, Morton's Steakhouse, Atlantikos, and 320 Gastrolounge, and others are added daily. A cash bar will serve Estrella Damm and Voga Italia drinks.

In addition, a special lounge for VIP ticketholders will offer complimentary drinks from Estrella Damm, Voga Italia, and Barton & Guestier, along with exclusive food from BLT Steak and BLT Prime. VIPs also get early admission to Iron Fork at 6 p.m, for an extra hour of food and fun.

The highlight of the evening will be the ever popular chefs' battle. Hosted by venerable chef Allen Susser, the contest will see two of the area's top toques taking the stage in a duel of fire, knives, excellence, and a little trash-talking for the coveted "Skillet of Excellence," along with a Whizzy Ride.

Past winners include Todd Erickson, Giorgio Rapicavoli, Daniel Serfer, Timon Balloo, and the tag team of Dustin Ward and Sean Brasel. The 2017 chefs will be announced at a later date, so stay tuned.

In addition, Iron Fork benefits Miami Rescue Mission through a silent auction and raffle. The Mission will also collect all unused food at the end of the evening to feed locals in need of meals. That translates to no food waste and a lot of good karma.

Tickets go on sale to the general public July 31, but New Times readers can buy tickets beginning tomorrow, July 26. Use the promo code IFPRE2017. Starting at 10 a.m., presale tickets cost only $40 for general admission and include unlimited samplings, live entertainment, and the awesome chefs' competition. Presale VIP tickets cost $70 and include entry at 6 p.m., exclusive restaurant samplings, live entertainment, and drinks in the VIP lounge.

Purchase your tickets for this 21-and-over event at newtimesironfork.com before the presale ends July 30 at 10 p.m.

Buying Iron Fork tickets early also saves money. On August 21, ticket prices will increase to $50 for general admission and $80 for VIP through October 4. On October 5, tickets at the door will cost $60 for general admission and $90 for VIP if they're not already sold out.

New Times' Iron Fork. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, October 5, at Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; newtimesironfork.com. Presale tickets cost $40 to $70 with promo code IFPRE2017 via ticketfly.com.

