New Times' Burgerfest Is Summer's Most Sizzling Party

Summer is coming, Miami. That means days at the beach, sultry nights, and the sound of burgers sizzling on the grill.
If you love burgers, get ready for New Times' Burgerfest — a celebration of everyone's favorite sandwich.
Saturday, July 7, from 5:30 to 9 p.m., Soho Studios will host South Florida's best burgers, including veggie burgers, traditional beef burgers, fritas, and other creations by Madlove by Latin House, K Ramen.Burger.Beer, Amour de Miami, Fifi's on the Beach, JR's Gourmet Burgers, Yarumba, and other restaurants.
In addition, enjoy a cash bar pouring spirits from Saint Petersburg Distillery, Koloa Rum, Blue Martini, and Banyan Vodka; live entertainment; and other diversions.
VIP ticketholders receive entry a half-hour early (5 p.m.) and access to the Certified Angus VIP Lounge courtesy of Miami Purveyors, offering unlimited spirits by Saint Petersburg Distillery, Banyan Vodka, Old St. Pete, Tipplers, and Koloa Rum. VIPs also can chow down on exclusive food by Amelia's 1931 and Rusty Pelican and will receive a special welcome gift in addition to enjoying everything in general admission.
Tickets are available now in a special presale offer. Today at 10 a.m. through April 29 at 10 p.m., New Times readers can purchase discounted tickets using the promo code BEEF18.
General-admission tickets cost $30 and include unlimited burger samples, live entertainment, and access to cash bars offering beer and cocktails.
VIP tickets cost $55 and include unlimited burger samples, early entry at 5 p.m., a welcome gift, entertainment, and access to the exclusive VIP area with additional restaurants and unlimited spirits.
A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.
To purchase tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimesburgerfest.com.
New Times Burgerfest. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $30 to $55 via newtimesburgerfest.com.
