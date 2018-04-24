New Times' Burgerfest Is Summer's Most Sizzling Party

Summer is coming, Miami. That means days at the beach, sultry nights, and the sound of burgers sizzling on the grill.

If you love burgers, get ready for New Times' Burgerfest — a celebration of everyone's favorite sandwich.

Saturday, July 7, from 5:30 to 9 p.m., Soho Studios will host South Florida's best burgers, including veggie burgers, traditional beef burgers, fritas, and other creations by Madlove by Latin House, K Ramen.Burger.Beer, Amour de Miami, Fifi's on the Beach, JR's Gourmet Burgers, Yarumba, and other restaurants.