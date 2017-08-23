New Times' Tacolandia Presale Starts Now

If you're obsessed with Miami's taco scene, you won't want to miss New Times' Tacolandia, presented by Goya.

On Saturday, November 18, from 3 to 6 p.m., Wynwood's Soho Studios will turn into a veritable taco-filled theme park serving unlimited taco samples from 30 of Miami’s best restaurants, including Amour de Miami, Plomo, and Tacology.