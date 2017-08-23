New Times' Tacolandia Presale Starts Now

If you're obsessed with Miami's taco scene, you won't want to miss New Times' Tacolandia, presented by Goya.
On Saturday, November 18, from 3 to 6 p.m., Wynwood's Soho Studios will turn into a veritable taco-filled theme park serving unlimited taco samples from 30 of Miami’s best restaurants, including Amour de Miami, Plomo, and Tacology.
In addition, Tacolandia will offer live entertainment, cash bars, and awards for food excellence in various categories.
To purchase tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimestacolandia.com. General-admission tickets cost $35 through September 21, $45 September 22 through November 17, and $50 at the door November 18.
VIP tickets include access to the party one hour early, at 2 p.m., for maximum taco-scarfing as well as entry to a lounge with exclusive food samples and a complimentary bar. VIP tickets cost $50 through September 21, $60 September 22 through November 17, and $70 at the door November 18.
To get in on the game early, take advantage of a special presale offer. Beginning today, August 23, use promo code MIATACO to purchase tickets. But hurry! The presale ends August 27 at 10 p.m.
New Times' Tacolandia. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 18, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., MIami, 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Presale tickets cost $35 to $50 via newtimestacolandia.com.
