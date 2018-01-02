Miami's Culinary Wish List for 2018

As we meditate on what Miami's culinary ecosystem might yield in the coming year we are at the same time forced to look back at everything it has accomplished in recent years.

Miami developed a bona fide chef community and the city's best cooks seem to now regularly communicate with one another, participate and enjoy events together, and most importantly accept young cooks from each others' restaurants for brief stages to expand their skills and knowledge. There is a bustling farmer's market circuit during South Florida's high growing season and so long as you know where to look you'll be sure to find someone interesting selling something incredible. Better yet more and more of that produce is making its way into restaurant kitchens.

There's little doubt Miami made huge strides since the years when Miami Beach dining dominated the headlines, but there's always room for more, and here's some of it.

Ladies to the front please! Chris Carter

1. More female chefs and cooks in the spotlight. Miami has long separated itself from other cities in that our chief is Michelle Bernstein. A James Beard award winner, owner of multiple (though now shuttered restaurants), and a widely known culinary personality Bernstein broke the Old Boys Club mold that dominate dining in so many other cities.

And even today there is an array of female chefs and cooks - Dena Marino at MC Kitchen, Nicole Votano at The Wynwood Yard, Eileen Andrade at Finka - who remind us the best food doesn't come from a gruff, white-toqued Escoffier style chef with a big mouth and bigger attitude. But given the horrific allegations of sexual harassment that have emerged from every corner of American society it's clear that all kinds of organizations need to take women in the workplace seriously. That means equal treatment and equal pay. But it also means we in the media need to strive harder to find the women who are making a difference. Email us.

At Sanguich de Miami, everything except the cheese is made in house, as the good Lord intended. Zachary Fagenson

2. The continued improvement of Cuban cuisine. There's a not-so-nice phrase about Cuba and its food floating around for some time now: The land that spice forgot. Cuban food catches a bum rap for so many reasons, chief among them is what happened to the island's cuisine after that bearded come mierda came down out of the mountains like a drunken Rumplestilstkin hell bent on turning what could have been the beacon of the Western Hemisphere into a dry husk. You can tell what Cuban food might have become from the many Spanish influences found in it here in Miami. If not for the Brothers Grimm there might, over the past seven decades, have been a constant exchange of culinary intellect between Cuban, Spain and the rest of the world.

Nevertheless, it was the old standbys that persisted. And after many years chefs are figuring out ways to do them better than ever. Just look at the Cuban sandwiches coming out of Calle Ocho's Sanguich de Miami, or the bits of flare Michael Beltran puts on his plates at Ariete in Coconut Grove. Eileen Andrade has become the darling of the west with her food, a culmination of growing up in a Miami restaurant dynasty while also fostering a passion for Peruvian and Korean flavors. Even as Miami becomes a more diverse city in terms of where in the Spanish-speaking world its residents come from, hopefully this will all serve as a foundation for even more improvement.

Note the chalkboard at the back. Image courtesy Miami Nice Mag

3. More daily menus. At some Miami restaurants it's like Christmas every day. You go because you never know what's being served. Places like Deme Lomas and Karina Iglesias' Niu Kitchen and Arson might be offering the monstrous shrimp called carabineros flown in from Spain. North Miami Beach's Yakko-San might have monkfish liver or fried chrysanthemum blossoms. In Coral Gables an entire wall of Su-Shin Izakaya is a chalkboard with an ever-changing list of delights that keep regulars coming back year after year. More please!

Hot pot at CY Chinese. CandaceWest.com

4. More traditional Asian cuisine. Across Miami-Dade County traditional Chinese restaurants have been popping up, divulging some of the secrets of one of the world's great culinary cultures.

CY Chinese Restaurant opened in North Miami Beach, bringing ultra spicy, fragrant Chongqing-style hot pot with it. Chinese Guy, in far west Dade, showed us the cuisine of Tianjin, in China's north. At Phuc Yea, Aniece Meinhold and Cesar Zapata are providing Vietnamese cuisine with their own person French and Gulf Coast flares in the MiMo District while Brickell's Da Tang Unique seems to offer a rotating look at Chinese cuisine. Though we lost Wynwood's Cake Thai, the original on Biscayne Boulevard location remains and hopefully there will be more soon.

Food artisans like Proper Sausages make a city great. Image courtesy Proper Sausages

5. More specialty shops. Recent years have brought a number of specialty food retailers to Miami. Think Sunset Harbour's True Loaf, Wynwood's Zak The Baker and Miami Shores' Proper Sausages. But more is always better. More cheese shops, more fish markets and more butchers are what the city needs. The sausage queen of Miami Babe Froman is opening a butcher shop in Southwest Miami-Dade and New York City bread king Jim Lahey's Miami bakery's wares have begun to make their way around town.

Such projects give depth and range to eating in Miami. They give restaurants a true marketplace of purveyors from which to fill their pantry, and home cooks options beyond the antiseptic, shrink-wrapped world of supermarkets.

Downtown Dadeland is where it's at. Image courtesy Downtown Dadeland Apartments

6. Continued restaurant growth in South and West Miami-Dade. For too long South Beach was the main gravitational force in Miami's restaurant world. In recent years that's expanded to downtown and along the Biscayne Boulevard corridor. Yet those in the know have long realized the best eating in Miami was only available farther away.

In Downtown Dadeland Niven Patel's Ghee, Jorgie Ramos' Barley, and the Brick are showing everyone the possibilities of Kendall. Out in Doral, Dragonfly Izakaya is excelling with pristine yakitori and unexpected dishes like savory chawanmushi with ikura and uni. Of course there are hidden gems out here as well: Mi Lindo Ecuador and its stunning caldo de salchicha, as well as Las Mercedes Restaurant with its hybrid Nicaraguan and Cuban menu alongside a weekend barbecue that overwhelms even the most devout carnivores. Go west young (wo)man!

Asian food hall 1-800-Lucky has brought all the eats to Wynwood. Who's next? Amadeus McCaskill

7. Opening of all predicted food halls. The opening of Wynwood Asian food hall 1-800-Lucky was as much a delight, with its roast duck, ramen, maki, and banh mi sandwiches, as it was a kind of blow off valve for the non stop chatter about food halls that's inundated eaters over the last year.

There are more than a half dozen now in the works, and hopefully next year Miamians will be able to enjoy New Orleans-bred St. Roch Market in the Design District, The Citadel in Little River, Time Out Market, and La Centrale in Brickell City Centre. Miami loves to browse, brunch, and booze, and the openings of these sprawling food temples are much anticipated.

Brazilian salads at Camila's Restaurant downtown. Zachary Fagenson

8. More Brazilian Restaurants. Our 2017 Best Of issue listed Downtown Miami's Camila's Restaurant as the city's best buffet, and for good reason. There is an array of rice dishes, meats and salads that change quite often throughout the week. There is also a small enclave of Brazilian restaurants in the Surfside and Sunny Isles Beach area. Yet in spite of all the economic stories about Miami's unbreakable bonds with Brazil, the country's has yet to infiltrate Miami in all its glorious diversity.What do they eat in the central state of Mato Grosso, in the north in Amapá, and in between São Paulo and Rio in the area called Minas Gerais? Churrasco, feijoada and pão de queijo are delicious, but there must be more, right?

