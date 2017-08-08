Miami Needs More Chicken Ramen

There's nothing like the distended dizziness that sets in after the final slurp of a bowl of tonkotsu ramen. Lips are coated with a veneer of slippery fat. That knot of noodles, now ensconced in your stomach, is starting to puff up like a biscuit. How the Japanese indulge in such delights and return to work without hesitation or weariness is a mystery.

If you want noodles, a rich broth, and luscious, savory meat, chicken ramen is your golden goose. Such delicate bowls have been few and far between in Miami, where ramen is still sticking around, though it never quite seized the eating public's imagination in the way doughnuts did.

I encountered a beautiful bowl of chicken ramen at Washington, D.C.'s Bantam King, where an opaque, golden broth is founded on chicken and only chicken. The result is a soup akin to chicken noodle but with a little extra allium punch and hefty lump of miso to season, enrich, and thicken the whole thing with a touch of added body.