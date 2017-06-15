Miami's Seven Best Lobster Dishes Under $20 for National Lobster Day

EXPAND Celebrate the day with lobster deviled eggs courtesy of Mignonette

It's hard to imagine that lobsters were once so abundant they were cheap to eat. Now they're synonymous with luxury dining, selling for outrageously high prices. June 15 is National Lobster Day, and Miami restaurants are celebrating with deals.

1. DB Bistro Moderne

Head to Daniel Boulud's modern French bistro for a clean and refreshing starter of Caribbean lobster salad. For $16, enjoy fresh lobster, basil, and heart of palms. There's no bib, no struggle, no mess, and no guilt.

2. Juniper on the Water

Overlooking the Intracoastal, Juniper on the Water (1975 S. Ocean Dr., Hallandale Beach) offers guests the option to eat in the contemporary setting indoors or enjoy alfresco patio dining. On National Lobster Day, celebrate Italian-style with a lobster linguini with asparagus, cherry tomatoes, and stracciatella for $15.

3. Mignonette

For National Lobster Day, order up the lobster deviled eggs ($18), available at both locations. The classic dish is improved with a hearty serving of lobster on the top.

4. Rok:Brgr

An order of lobster corn dogs ($16) gets you four dogs with a side of spicy honey mustard. Best of all, they are a staple on their menu, so you can celebrate lobster year round.