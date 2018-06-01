Miami's Ten Best National Doughnut Day Specials

Stop what you're doing, Miami. Today is National Doughnut Day.

The holiday, observed the first Friday of June each year, was created by the Salvation Army in 1938 to honor those who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.

From Burger King's Whopper Donut to free doughnuts at Velvet Creme and Honeybee to parties, giveaways, and limited-time flavors, here are this year's best ways to celebrate.

The Salty Donut. Throughout the day, 20 packed doughnut boxes will include a surprise gift, such as a doughnut keychain, a free drink token, or a $100 gift card. The shop will also take 30 percent off all merchandise. In the evening, the Salty Donut will host its third-annual National Doughnut Day party, offering a cornucopia of doughnuts, burgers, empanadas, bottomless beer, and a performance by the Grammy-nominated Miami band Locos por Juana. 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; saltydonut.com. Tickets are sold out.

Mojo Donuts. At its West Miami-Dade shop, Mojo Donuts will give away mugs, coupons, and swag bags to customers. With each purchase, guests can spin a raffle wheel to win additional prizes, such as free doughnuts for a week or month and half - or full-dozen boxes. Mojo's pop-up location at the Wharf will host an all-day bash complete with a free doughnut with every RSVP, live music, cocktails, and a taste of Mojo's newest doughnut, the mojito. Noon to 2 a.m. at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Honeybee's Fruity Pebbles cheesecake doughnut Courtesy of Honeybee

Honeybee Doughnuts. The South Miami doughnut spot will debut a Fruity Pebbles cheesecake flavor. The large brioche doughnut comes filled with a homemade Fruity Pebbles cream cheese and topped with a sweet milk glaze and glittery Fruity Pebbles dust ($4.50). Other Doughnut Day specials include free samples of Honeybee's large buttermilk glazed and brioche churro doughnuts while supplies last. Also, the shop's signature Honeybee doughnut, which is usually made with local honey, will include a wildflower- and chili-infused organic honey, available exclusively for the holiday ($4.75). 7388 Red Rd., South Miami; 786-773-2770; honeybeedoughnuts.com.

Market at the Edition. Swing by Market at the Edition for a seasonal $4 doughnut, made in-house daily by chef Luis Vasquez and his pastry team. For Doughnut Day, they'll offer a never-before-seen flavor. To find out what it is, you'll have to go there for yourself. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; editionhotels.com.

Velvet Creme Doughnuts. Anytime between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., stop by the Little Havana store for a free doughnut. Flavors include glazed, powdered, and chocolate glazed. 1555 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-420-5418; velvetcremedoughnuts.com.

Burger King. Of all the BK locations around the world, Miami Beach is among five spots that will offer the limited-edition Whopper Donut. It’s basically a classic Whopper burger with a hole in the center to mimic the appearance of a doughnut. With each order, you'll receive a mini meat slider on the side, comparable to a doughnut hole. 1100 Fifth St., Miami Beach; bk.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Happy Place Doughnuts

Happy Place Doughnuts. The recently opened doughnut shop on Española Way will offer a complimentary serving of six hot and happy dough balls with every purchase. They're fried-to-order and come with a thick coat of powdered sugar. 507 Española Way, Miami Beach; 786-615-9025; happyplacedonuts.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Les Bahn Amis

Les Bahn Amis. Forego a traditional doughnut for a Vietnamese variety instead. Les Bahn Amis inside 1-800-Lucky in Wynwood will offer baskets of fried doughnut holes rolled in sesame seeds and glazed with ginger lemongrass sweet milk. Each batch is served with five spice palm sugar syrup for dipping. 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-725-3381; instagram.com/lesbanhamis.

Cumberland Farms. From 5 to 10 a.m., receive a free doughnut with the purchase of a hot or iced coffee, fountain drink, or frozen beverage. The offer is valid at new and remodeled Cumberland Farms locations. Find one at cumberlandfarms.com.

Duffy's Sports Grill. At North Miami Beach and Kendall locations, get a complimentary order of red velvet mini doughnuts. The special, limited to one per table, includes a basket of bite-size treats spun in sugar and served warm with a side of cream cheese icing for dipping. Various locations; duffysmvp.com.