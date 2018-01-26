 


Miami Marathon 2018 Pre- and Postrace Deals
Miami Marathon 2018 Pre- and Postrace Deals

Laine Doss | January 26, 2018 | 10:00am
The 16th-annual Miami Marathon and Half-Marathon will take place this Sunday, with about 25,000 runners filling the streets of Miami and Miami Beach.

Traditionally, the evening before a big race, runners carbo-load, scarfing down a steaming bowl of pasta in an effort to store energy for the miles to come.

To help with that, a few area restaurants are offering special premarathon dinners, with other establishments celebrating your accomplishment with postmarathon deals. See you on the course!

Premarathon Carbo-Loading

Fi'lia by Michael Schwartz. On Saturday, January 27, enjoy a select signature pasta or wood oven pizza and a glass of wine or beer for $20. The deal is available for lunch or dinner; items include cacio e pepe and wild mushroom pizza, to name a few. 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-912-1729; sbe.com.

La Mar by Gaston Acurio. A prerace carbo-load menu is available Friday, January 26, and Saturday, January 27. Executive chef Diego Oka is offering two special dishes for runners including tallarinsaltado with bucatini pasta, stir-fried tenderloin, red onions, tomatoes, green onions, soy sauce, cilantro. and quinoa ($29) and chaufa with shrimp, calamari, octopus, red quinoa, nikkei sauce, pickled veggies, and red peppers ($28). Mandarin Oriental, 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; 305-913-8358; mandarinoriental.com.

Scarpetta. On Friday, January 26, and Saturday, January 27, enjoy the restaurant's "carb-up" prix-fixe menu. The three-course deal features your choice of burrata with heirloom tomatoes, arugula salad, or creamy polenta with fricassee of truffled mushrooms as an antipasti. Follow that with your choice of spaghetti with tomato and basil, tagliatelle with wild mushroom, or duck and foie gras ravioli as a pasta dish. For dessert, choose between coconut panna cotta, caramelized pineapple and guava soup, Amedei chocolate cake, and gelato. Dinner is $39 exclusive of tax and gratuity and is served from 6 to 8 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 877-326-7412. Fontainebleau Shops, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; scarpettarestaurants.com.

Postmarathon Deals

Batch Gastropub. Starting at 9 a.m., show your medal and receive a free mimosa on Sunday, January 28. 30 SW 12th St., Miami; 305-808-5555; batchmiami.com

Fi'lia by Michael Schwartz. If you carbo-loaded at Fi'lia before the race, save your receipt for a free drink on Sunday after the race.  Be sure to show your race bib or medal as well to take advantage of the deal. 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-912-1729; sbe.com.

Gaijin Izakaya by Cake. Show your finisher medal and receive 30 percent off your meal and $2 Japanese beers. 3500 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-570-9430.

La Mar by Gaston Acurio. Recover with Sunday brunch with Peruvian dishes like plancha anticuchero, lomosaltado and fried egg, jaleafrita, and pescadochorillana. Additional buffet stations include fresh seafood and savory grill items, chaufaaeropuerto for the table, and unlimited brunch cocktails, select wines, and Tattinger champagne for $95. Mandarin Oriental, 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; 305-913-8358; mandarinoriental.com.
Quinto La Huella . The first 100 runners who present their finisher medal at the hostess stand will receive the restaurant's Sunday brunch at half price. Brunch regularly costs $55 per person ($25 for children under 12) and includes live entertainment. An additional $25 gets you unlimited rose and mimosas. Brunch is served Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami; 786-805-4646; quintolahuella.com.

 
