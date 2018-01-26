Miami Marathon 2018 Pre- and Postrace Deals

The 16th-annual Miami Marathon and Half-Marathon will take place this Sunday, with about 25,000 runners filling the streets of Miami and Miami Beach.
Traditionally, the evening before a big race, runners carbo-load, scarfing down a steaming bowl of pasta in an effort to store energy for the miles to come.
To help with that, a few area restaurants are offering special
La Mar by Gaston Acurio. A prerace carbo-load menu is available Friday, January 26, and Saturday, January 27. Executive chef Diego Oka is offering two special dishes for runners including
Scarpetta. On Friday, January 26, and Saturday, January 27, enjoy the restaurant's "carb-up" prix-fixe menu. The three-course deal features your choice of burrata with heirloom tomatoes, arugula salad, or creamy polenta with fricassee of truffled mushrooms as
Postmarathon Deals
Batch Gastropub. Starting at 9 a.m., show your medal and receive a free mimosa on Sunday, January 28. 30 SW 12th St., Miami; 305-808-5555; batchmiami.com
Gaijin Izakaya by Cake. Show your finisher medal and receive 30 percent off your meal and $2 Japanese beers. 3500 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-570-9430.
La Mar by Gaston Acurio. Recover with Sunday brunch with Peruvian dishes like plancha
Quinto La Huella . The first 100 runners who present their finisher medal at the hostess stand will receive the restaurant's Sunday brunch at half price. Brunch regularly costs $55 per person ($25 for children under 12) and includes live entertainment. An additional $25 gets you unlimited rose and mimosas. Brunch is served Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami; 786-805-4646; quintolahuella.com.
