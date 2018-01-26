Miami Marathon 2018 Pre- and Postrace Deals

The 16th-annual Miami Marathon and Half-Marathon will take place this Sunday, with about 25,000 runners filling the streets of Miami and Miami Beach.

Traditionally, the evening before a big race, runners carbo-load, scarfing down a steaming bowl of pasta in an effort to store energy for the miles to come.

To help with that, a few area restaurants are offering special premarathon dinners, with other establishments celebrating your accomplishment with postmarathon deals. See you on the course!



Premarathon Carbo-Loading

Fi'lia by Michael Schwartz. On Saturday, January 27, enjoy a select signature pasta or wood oven pizza and a glass of wine or beer for $20. The deal is available for lunch or dinner; items include cacio e pepe and wild mushroom pizza, to name a few. 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-912-1729; sbe.com.

La Mar by Gaston Acurio. A prerace carbo-load menu is available Friday, January 26, and Saturday, January 27. Executive chef Diego Oka is offering two special dishes for runners including tallarin saltado with bucatini pasta, stir-fried tenderloin, red onions, tomatoes, green onions, soy sauce, cilantro. and quinoa ($29) and chaufa with shrimp, calamari, octopus, red quinoa, nikkei sauce, pickled veggies, and red peppers ($28). Mandarin Oriental, 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; 305-913-8358; mandarinoriental.com.

Scarpetta. On Friday, January 26, and Saturday, January 27, enjoy the restaurant's "carb-up" prix-fixe menu. The three-course deal features your choice of burrata with heirloom tomatoes, arugula salad, or creamy polenta with fricassee of truffled mushrooms as an antipasti . Follow that with your choice of spaghetti with tomato and basil, tagliatelle with wild mushroom, or duck and foie gras ravioli as a pasta dish. For dessert, choose between coconut panna cotta , caramelized pineapple and guava soup, Amedei chocolate cake, and gelato. Dinner is $39 exclusive of tax and gratuity and is served from 6 to 8 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 877-326-7412. Fontainebleau Shops, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; scarpettarestaurants.com.

Postmarathon Deals



Batch Gastropub. Starting at 9 a.m., show your medal and receive a free mimosa on Sunday, January 28. 30 SW 12th St., Miami; 305-808-5555; batchmiami.com

Fi'lia by Michael Schwartz. If you carbo-loaded at Fi'lia before the race, save your receipt for a free drink on Sunday after the race. Be sure to show your race bib or medal as well to take advantage of the deal. 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-912-1729; sbe.com.

Gaijin Izakaya by Cake. Show your finisher medal and receive 30 percent off your meal and $2 Japanese beers. 3500 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-570-9430.