The Best Miami-Made Gifts for Foodies

By this point, you've likely reached the precipice of a full-blown anxiety attack while trying to shop for all the people on your "nice" list.

This year, avoid the retail war zones and shop local. These handmade, artisanal gifts are perfect for your favorite foodie. They're also great conversation starters for Secret Santa exchanges and ensure job security for that obligatory boss gift.

Bonus: All the gifts on this list cost $20 or less.

EXPAND Boxelder growlers Courtesy of Mary Beth Koeth

Boxelder hats and growlers. The Wynwood craft beer bar offers varying-sized growlers and merchandise that are the perfect addition for any beer lovers collection. The staff is extremely knowledgeable of their brews and can match you with the right flavor profile. Buy a refillable growler ($7) and fill it with a choice of brews ($10 to $16) for the perfect bespoke gift for your favorite beer lover. A snap back hat ($20) is the perfect accessory for Wynwood regulars and friends back home. 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769; bxldr.com.

Miami Smokers Photo by Juan Fernando Ayora

Miami Smokers smoked salt and candied bacon. This combination butcher shop and smokehouse sells thick cut slabs of candied bacon that is pasture raised and free of antibiotics and nitrates ($6). Pair that with a canister of smoked salt ($6) for a yummy gift for the carnivore in your life. Splurge with sausage sampler that includes two links each of Thai, Floridian (wild boar), Wynwood Brewery brat, and the Italian ($40). Shipments usually take seven to ten business days, or pick any item up in store for immediate gratification. 306 NW 27th Ave., Miami; 786-520-5420; miamismokers.com.

Oh My Gosh brigadeiros Photo by Elena Vivas

Oh My Gosh brigadeiros holiday sets. The Brazilian morsels, made of condensed milk, butter, and cocoa powder, are as much of an institution in Brazil as pastelitos are in Miami. They’re the centerpiece of every family gathering and holiday. Oh My Gosh owner, Luciano Brilho, delivers nostalgic elation with every bite, utilizing only the finest European cocoa and ingredients. Grab a holiday package like the combo A which includes six brigadeiros and two cake jars ($20.80). Order online or buy in-store. 2205 SW 23rd Ave., Miami; 305-456-8378; omgbrigadeiros.com.

Pamela Wasabi Photo by Nicola Haubold

Nourished by Pamela Wasabi. The local plant-based chef has created a memoir of health, well-being, and food. Wasabi shares all her secrets to health, including tips on diet, meditation, and decaf coffee. Share this gift with your yoga instructor, veggie friends, or grab a copy for yourself. The book is $16.95 and can be purchased in most bookstores, vegan eateries, and Amazon.com.

EXPAND Miami is Kind Courtesy of Marcel Lecours and Sharon Meguira

Miami Is Kind macaroons. As the mother of an autistic child, Silvia Planas-Prats created a company that would provide employment for young adults with autism or other disabilities. Each package of goodies is labeled by the baker who made them, adding a unique touch to your gift. A one-dozen package of these gluten-free, vegan, naturally sweetened gems runs for $15 and can be purchased at Whole Foods Market in downtown Miami (299 SE Third St.) or online at miamiiskind.org.

Kush gift card Courtesy of Kush Hospitality

Kush Hospitality gift card. This season, Lokal in Coconut Grove is selling gift cards that are redeemable at any of the Kush Hospitality Group's eateries. This includes Kush, the Spillover, Vicky's House, and Lokal. Grab one for $20 and treat a friend to a burger, beer, or a colossal '80s milkshake. For those looking to spend a little extra, gift card purchases of $100 or more will get you a $20 bonus to treat yourself. 3190 Commodore Plaza,

Miami; 305-442-3377; lokalmiami.com.

EXPAND Taps at Wynwood Brewing Courtesy Wynwood Brewing Company

Wynwood Brewing Company x London Police Grand Pop's bottle. The limited-edition bottle is wrapped in original London Police artwork for $15. The large-format porter is a unique gift for art aficionados and beer lovers alike. Get it while it lasts. 565 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-982-8732; wynwoodbrewing.com.

