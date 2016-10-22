Miami Loves Coffee: Five Stories to Start Your Weekend With a Jolt

Get your weekend started with a jolt. Laine Doss

London might be known for its tea, and Louisville reps bourbon, but Miamians have a love affair with coffee.

Whether it's a cafecito from the local ventanilla or a single-origin bean from Nicaragua, coffee is what makes Miamians' hearts race. Want proof? What other city hosts an official daily coffee break?

To start your weekend with a jolt, here are our five favorite coffee stories.

Cold brew on wheels Courtesy Cold Brew Station

5. Cold Brew Station Offers Iced Coffee on Wheels

Since the inception of Relentless Roasters in 2013, a Miami-based wholesale coffee roaster, cofounder Daniel Paguaga has dreamed about making his brews accessible. His seed-to-cup blends have sprouted up across South Florida, making waves in eateries such as Sweetness Bake Shop, Miami Smokers, and Barley.

Courtesy Blue Bottle Coffee

4. Blue Bottle Coffee Opening Cafes in the Design District and Aventura

The San Francisco Bay Area is legendary for its coffee — and that java culture is flying east. Oakland's Blue Bottle Coffee will open its first Florida location in Miami's Design District (3800 NE First Ave.) by summer 2017. A location in Aventura will follow by early 2018, along with a third, though its location has yet to be determined.

All Day Coffee Zachary Fagenson

3. Panther Coffee Alum Opens Downtown Miami Coffee Shop All Day

Camila Ramos' long-awaited coffee shop, All Day (1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-EGGS), opened earlier this month in a bright, yawning space sandwiched between the Corner and Fooq's.

Single-origin brews are the rage. Andrew Giambarba

2. Single-Origin Coffees Are All the Rage in Miami

How do you take your coffee? Light and sweet? A drop of cream? Perhaps with some sort of nut-based so-called milk or whatever faux dairy is in fashion? All of that's fine for the mass-produced hodgepodge of grounds that come off supermarket shelves or even a higher-end cappuccino or cortado, but they're out of place when it comes to the gently roasted, single-origin beans increasingly appearing in shops and cafés across Miami.

305 cafecito

1. Miami's Ten Best Cafecito Windows

Though the Magic City's coffee scene has evolved thanks to craft shops such as Panther Coffee and Alaska Coffee Roasters serving single-origin imports, a sweet, strong colada is what many locals crave for a caffeinated jolt.

