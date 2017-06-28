menu

Miami's Best Fourth of July 2017 Restaurant Celebrations

Miami's Ten Best Summer Dining Deals and Happy Hours


Miami's Best Fourth of July 2017 Restaurant Celebrations

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 1 p.m.
By Laine Doss
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill
Happy birthday, America! On the Fourth of July, we celebrate our nation's birthday with flags, parades, fireworks, and plenty of food.

From lavish buffets to old-fashioned hot-dog cookouts, here are the best places to feast with your family and watch some fireworks.

The Arketekt
Drink $4 Trump Moscow mules all day on the Fourth.
1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Suite 107, Miami

B Square Burgers, Booze & Chops
Indulge in a lobster bake July 1 through 4. Get a 1 1/4-pound lobster, clams, shrimp, potatoes, and corn on the cob for $29.95. For reservations, call 954-999-5216.
1021 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Fireworks at the Biltmore
Beginning at 5 p.m. July 4, enjoy an open bar and a Stars and Stripes barbecue dinner before watching the Biltmore's famous fireworks at 9 p.m. Pricing is $180 for adults and $50 for children ages 12 and younger. VIP tables of ten are available for $1,700.

Independence Day Barbecue at Faena Miami Beach
The Faena will host a barbecue Sunday, July 2. From noon to 7 p.m., enjoy food from the property's hot-dog and burger cart, beer and cocktails, and live music from Sarah Packiam. Guests can opt for a bar package that includes unlimited drinks or a barbecue-and-beach package that offers burgers, hot dogs, and reserved beach chairs. For reservations, visit opentable.com.

Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach
July 4 from 11 a.m. to sundown, enjoy Independence Day-themed food and cocktails that include a Hyde burger, Wagyu hot dogs, corn on the cob, and other food. Special red, white, and blue shots will be offered too.

Kiki on the River
Beginning at noon July 4, Kiki on the River will celebrate with a special menu of Greek-inspired America classics such as a Greek-style burger ($18), topped with shredded Kefalograviera cheese on a brioche bun; chicken souvlaki ($21); churrasco steak ($22); and dry-rubbed baby-back ribs ($24) finished with Ladolemono sauce. The celebrations continue well past sunset, when Kiki’s guests will be treated to a private fireworks show on the Miami River. Special cocktails include the River Spritz and berry mojito pitchers ($58).
450 NW North River Dr., Miami

Fire on the Fourth at North Shore Park
Celebrate the Red, White, and Blue at Miami Beach's annual Fire on the Fourth. Beginning at 11 a.m., enjoy fare from food trucks and music by Spam Allstars, Inner Circle, and the Wailers. Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m.

Rosé, White & Blue at Sugar
Starting at 4 p.m. July 4, enjoy rosé specials and music by DJ Lazaro Casanova, along with a gorgeous view of Miami at the bar atop the East, Miami.

Rusty Pelican Fourth of July Celebration
The Pelican will host its annual Fourth of July celebration with food, drinks, and fireworks viewing. For $55 per adult (including two drink tickets for beer or wine) and $25 per child, enjoy an evening of live entertainment, dancing, and party favors. From 7 to 10 p.m., a buffet will include grilled mahi-mahi, St. Louis ribs, prime rib, grilled yellow corn, and mac 'n' cheese. For reservations, call 305-361-3818 or email rareas@srcmail.com.

Seaspice
Seaspice will host a nautical-themed fete beginning at 6:30 p.m. July 4. Enjoy live entertainment, Moët & Chandon champagne, and surprise performances throughout the evening. The celebration will be capped off with fireworks from the restaurant's river views.

Villa Azur
Starting at 6:30 July 4, Villa Azur will transform into an old-school American diner with rollerskating greeters, live entertainment, and music by DJ Yez. Guests will enjoy special offerings of traditional American favorites such as burger sliders, hot dogs, and Independence Day-inspired cocktails.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Related Locations

miles
The Biltmore
More Info
More Info

1200 Anastasia Ave.
Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-445-8066

www.biltmorehotel.com

miles
Faena Hotel Miami Beach
More Info
More Info

3201 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140

www.faena.com/miami-beach

miles
Hyde Beach at the SLS Hotel
More Info
More Info

1701 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-674-1701

www.hydebeach.com

miles
Sugar
More Info
More Info

788 Brickell Plaza
Miami, FL 33131

786-805-4655

east-miami.com/en/restaurants-and-bars/sugar

miles
Rusty Pelican
More Info
More Info

3201 Rickenbacker Causeway
Key Biscayne, FL 33149

305-361-3818

www.therustypelican.com

miles
Seaspice
More Info
More Info

422 NW N. River Dr.
Miami, FL 33128

305-440-2400

seaspicemiami.com

miles
Villa Azur Restaurant & Lounge
More Info
More Info

309 23rd St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-763-8688

www.villaazurmiami.com

