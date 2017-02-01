Miami January 2017 Restaurant Openings and Closings

Mignonette Uptown Photo by Laine Doss

Welcome to the end of the first month of 2017. As the weather cools, Miami's restaurant scene is heating up, with more than two dozen establishments opening in January.

Both Mignonette and Pubbelly Sushi opened second locations, and chef Paula DaSilva returned to Miami-Dade with the opening of Artisan Beach House at the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour. Plus, New York and New Jersey favorite Son Cubano opened in Coral Gables.

January also saw the closing of beloved Irish pub Maguires Hill 16 in Fort Lauderdale after five decades.

Restaurants opening in February include Tap 42 in midtown, Hank & Harry's in Miami Beach, and Geoffrey Zakarian's Point Royal at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood.

Closings



Maguires Hill 16 in Fort Lauderdale



Coming Attractions



Agave Taco Bar - Opening in Doral



Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare



Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River



Azucar - Opening near FIU



Baru Latin Bar - Opening in Doral



Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami



Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations



Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill - Opening in Miami



Brimstone Woodfire Grill - Opening in Doral



The Broken Shaker - Opening in Los Angeles



Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami



Cindy Lou's - Opening in Little River District



Crazy Poke - Opening in Wynwood



Dirt - Opening second location, at Mary Brickell Village, and a pop-up at Aventura Mall



Dr Smood - expanding to Sunset Harbour and Brickell



El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami



Employees Only - Famed New York City bar opening in Miami Beach



Estefan Kitchen - Gloria and Emilio are at it again



Federal Donuts - Michael Solomonov coming to Wynwood



Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral



Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood



Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square



Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown



Hank & Harry's - Buzzy Sklar to open New York-style deli in South Beach



Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations



IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare



In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade



Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration



Kiki on the River - Opening with gondolas



La Petite Maison - Opening in Brickell



Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU



Le Chick Rotisserie - Zuma investors opening in Wynwood



Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations



Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood



Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local



McAliser's Deli - Chain deli opening in Miami



Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura



Madruga Bakery - Opening in Coral Gables



Mercado Negro - Opening at Tacocraft



Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in Downtown Miami



Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion



NightLife Brewing Company - Brewery planned for Marlins Park



Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti



Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening at this Edgewater complex



Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral



Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami



Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall



PlugIn - Karaoke palace opening at Gulfstream



Point Royal - Geoffrey Zakarian opening at the Diplomat Beach Resort



Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti



Raw Juce - Opening on Miami Beach



Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami



Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine



Rubio's Coastal Grill - California chain to open in former Lime locations



Soul Tavern - Meat-free gastropub coming to Sunset Harbour



Spanglish Ales - Another brewery to open in Wynwood



Spring Chicken - Several other locations opening



Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour



Sullivan St. Bakery - Opening in Little Haiti



Tacology Taqueria - Opening in Brickell



Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables



Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon



Tap 42 - Opening in midtown Miami



Tatel Miami - Madrid sensation opening at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach



Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place



Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon



Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery



Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami with location in Little Havana



Wabi Sabi - Opening on the Upper Eastside



Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami



Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour



