Miami January 2017 Restaurant Openings and Closings

Welcome to the end of the first month of 2017. As the weather cools, Miami's restaurant scene is heating up, with more than two dozen establishments opening in January.
Both Mignonette and Pubbelly Sushi opened second locations, and chef Paula DaSilva returned to Miami-Dade with the opening of Artisan Beach House at the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour. Plus, New York and New Jersey favorite Son Cubano opened in Coral Gables.
January also saw the closing of beloved Irish pub Maguires Hill 16 in Fort Lauderdale after five decades.
Restaurants opening in February include Tap 42 in midtown, Hank & Harry's in Miami Beach, and Geoffrey Zakarian's Point Royal at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood.
Openings
- American Harvest at Brickell City Centre
- Artisan Beach House at the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour
- Big Easy Winebar & Grill at Brickell City Center
- Bousa Brewing Co. (operations only; taproom not yet open)
- Copa Room ( 1235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach)
- Dos Croquetas (delivery service; doscroquetas.com)
- Dr Smood at Aventura Mall
- El Grito Mezcaleria (1766 Bay Rd., Miami Beach)
- Gin + Collins at the AC Hotel (2912 Collins Ave., Miami Beach)
-
Jack's Home Cooking
-
K Ramen Burger Beer at Townhouse Hotel
-
La Cueva Tequila Bar
- La Estancia Argentina (1050 NW 14th St., Miami)
- Legacy Caribbean Craft Brewery Taproom (13416 NW 38th Ct., Opa-locka)
- Lolo's Surf Cantina at the Stanton South Beach Hotel (161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach)
- The Lone Wolfe Food Truck at the Wynwood Yard
- Mignonette Uptown (13951 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach)
- Milly's Empanada Factory (13911 SW 66th St., Miami)
- OTL (160 NE 40th St., Miami)
- Pincho Factory Brickell (1250 S. Miami Ave., Miami)
- PokeBao (153 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables)
- Pubbelly Sushi at Brickell City Centre
- Shnitz 'n Fritz at the Wynwood Yard
- Son Cubano (2350 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables)
- South Pointe Tavern (40 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach)
- Strega Gastropub (928 71 St., Miami Beach)
- Taberna las Rosas (2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami)
- The Cape at Townhouse Hotel
- Union Beer (1547 SW 8th St., Miami)
-
Zak the Baker's Deli
Closings
- Maguires Hill 16 in Fort Lauderdale
Coming Attractions
- Agave Taco Bar - Opening in Doral
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River
- Azucar - Opening near FIU
- Baru Latin Bar - Opening in Doral
- Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami
- Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations
- Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill - Opening in Miami
- Brimstone Woodfire Grill - Opening in Doral
- The Broken Shaker - Opening in Los Angeles
- Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami
- Cindy Lou's - Opening in Little River District
- Crazy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Dirt - Opening second location, at Mary Brickell Village, and a pop-up at Aventura Mall
- Dr Smood - expanding to Sunset Harbour and Brickell
- El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
- Employees Only - Famed New York City bar opening in Miami Beach
- Estefan Kitchen - Gloria and Emilio are at it again
- Federal Donuts - Michael Solomonov coming to Wynwood
- Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral
- Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood
- Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square
- Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown
- Hank & Harry's - Buzzy Sklar to open New York-style deli in South Beach
- Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
- IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade
- Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration
- Kiki on the River - Opening with gondolas
- La Petite Maison - Opening in Brickell
- Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU
- Le Chick Rotisserie - Zuma investors opening in Wynwood
- Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations
- Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local
- McAliser's Deli - Chain deli opening in Miami
- Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura
- Madruga Bakery - Opening in Coral Gables
- Mercado Negro - Opening at Tacocraft
- Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in Downtown Miami
- Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion
- NightLife Brewing Company - Brewery planned for Marlins Park
- Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti
- Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening at this Edgewater complex
- Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral
- Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami
- Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall
- PlugIn - Karaoke palace opening at Gulfstream
- Point Royal - Geoffrey Zakarian opening at the Diplomat Beach Resort
- Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti
- Raw Juce - Opening on Miami Beach
- Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- Rubio's Coastal Grill - California chain to open in former Lime locations
- Soul Tavern - Meat-free gastropub coming to Sunset Harbour
- Spanglish Ales - Another brewery to open in Wynwood
- Spring Chicken - Several other locations opening
- Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour
- Sullivan St. Bakery - Opening in Little Haiti
- Tacology Taqueria - Opening in Brickell
- Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon
- Tap 42 - Opening in midtown Miami
- Tatel Miami - Madrid sensation opening at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami with location in Little Havana
- Wabi Sabi - Opening on the Upper Eastside
- Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour
Projects in the Works
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a location in Miami for a taco restaurant.
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District.
- Arjun Wanjey, a partner at Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell.
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant.
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street.
- Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery (1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach).
- A 38,000-square-foot Italian food market will open at Brickell City Centre.
-
MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami.
- Thomas Keller is opening a restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami Beach.
