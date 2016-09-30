Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem to Open Starbucks and Einstein Bros. Bagels at Jackson Memorial

Udonis Haslem and partner Ramona D. Hall Courtesy of JFC Miami

This fall, when you order a coffee and a bagel, you might have a really good reason to smile.

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem is opening a Starbucks and an Einstein Bros. Bagels at Jackson Memorial Hospital's campus this fall.

The beloved forward and team captain just made the announcement today that his company, JFC Miami, of which he is a partner with Ramona D. Hall, would open the two fast-casual spot. Two other locations will follow in the new Miami Central Station, which will serve All Aboard Florida's Brightline passengers in the future.

For the past decade,Haslem has owned and operated fast -casual restaurants throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties either on his own or with JFC Miami. In fact, Haslem apparently decorated the Subway on Stirling Road in Hollywood himself. According to a TripAdvisor review, the sandwich shop "is the nicest Subway I have ever seen or eaten at. There is a couch and a few club chairs, and decorations of a Miami Heat Udonis Haslem jersey and a pair of his size 15/16 basketball shoes."

The best part of the announcement is the commitment Haslem has made to use the stores for good, by hosting various fundraising efforts to benefit both his Udonis Haslem Children's Foundation and the Jackson Memorial Foundation.

Udonis Haslem looking over plans for his new Starbucks. Courtesy of JFC Miami

In addition, Haslem and Hall are seeking to hire local unemployed job seekers and young adults from low-income families to fill the estimated 120 jobs created by these four new franchises.

Partner Ramona D. Hall says, "JFC Miami is committed to providing opportunities directly to youth and adults from the communities we invest in. We are fortunate to have a partner in CareerSource Florida and the Employ Miami-Dade Project who have assisted us with identifying a great group of candidates.

"Many of our new team members have been unemployed or underemployed for two or more years. Our goal moving forward to our opening is to provide comprehensive training to our new employees to include customer service training, conflict resolution in the work place and extensive brand training in store."

Says Haslem, “My partner Ramona and I, along with our incredible team at JFC Miami feel very fortunate that we can make a positive impact on our community with the opening of our Starbucks and Einstein Bros. Bagels locations. With everything happening in today’s world, it feels good to do good."

Udonis Haslem and Ramona D. Hall Courtesy of JFC Miami

JFC Miami is actively looking for employees for both stores. If interested, you can apply at jcfmiami.com. Alternatively, interested people can contact Marie Avera at mavera@miamigov.com or by phone at 305-372-8300.

Both Starbucks and Einstein's will be located at 901 NW 17th St., Miami. Einstein's will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Starbucks will be open 24 hours a day.

