Miami Fourth of July 2018: Beer and Barbecue Celebrations

Cold beers, grilled meat, and fireworks equal a quintessential Fourth of July. Toss in sandy beaches and a little sweltering heat, and you have a classic summer day in the Magic City.

Places in Miami are definitely getting down for America's birthday this Wednesday, marking 242 years since the founding of the country. It was nearly a quarter of a millennium ago when settlers won their battle for independence from Great Britain. Imagine how much beer and barbecue would get consumed if such an event happened in 2018.

Nevertheless, the beer will flow and the meat will be cooked on an open flame at breweries, restaurants, and even car dealerships. For beer and barbecue, try these Independence Day specials around town.

Events take place Wednesday, July 4, unless otherwise noted, and prices generally do not include tax and tip.

Abaco Wines & Wine Bar. Pair grilled meats and fine wines with a sommelier, beginning with chilled rosé and ending with an estate Pinot Noir while watching slides from last year's harvest. Afterward, expect s'mores and port. Noon to 3 p.m. at 140 NE 39th St., Suite 206, Miami; 786-409-5286; abacowine.com. Tickets cost $45.

Bacon and Beer Bar Crawl. In its fourth year, this event will celebrate with beer and bacon samples. Crawlers will get either a food sample or beer or drink at each location. From 4 to 10 p.m. beginning at El Patio Wynwood, 167 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-409-2241; elpatiowynwood.com. For a full list of venues, visit eventbrite.com. Prices range from $30 to $50 per person.

Concrete Beach Brewery. At the Red, White, Brews and BBQ, everyone in the brewery social hall will be raising pints to flag and freedom with food by BBQ by Zeke and Madrecita's Bistro, house-made brews, and half-off growler fills. Noon to 11:59 p.m. at 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

Kendall Hyundai. This car dealership in south Kendall is hosting a free barbecue for anyone who wants to drop by, hang out, and maybe buy a car. Noon to 3 p.m. at 5895 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami; 305-238-0000; kendall-hyundai.com.

Malibu Farm Miami Beach. Eden Roc Hotel's oceanfront restaurant is offering local craft beers and a meat-forward barbecue menu on July 4. Choices of meat include slow-cooked brisket, smoked chicken thighs, or sausage. Sides, a beer, and a breathtaking view included. Biscayne Bay Brewing Company is taking over the taps at Malibu Farm. Noon to 11 p.m. at 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-0000; edenrochotelmiami.com. Price is $45 per person. RSVP at 305-674-5579 or reservationmfmiami@nobuedenroc.com.

Marenas Beach Resort. Marenas is hosting a daytime barbecue buffet that includes hamburgers, grilled half chickens, and baby back ribs. Sides include corn on the cob, baked beans, and Southern style potato salad; dessert is strawberry shortcake. Price is $28 for adults and $14 for kids. Cash bar for soda, beer, wine, and alcohol with happy hour prices not included. Noon to 4 p.m. at 18683 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 305-503-6000; marenasresortmiami.com.

Shelborne Miami Beach. It's barbecue, craft beer, and backyard games at Shelborne's Oasis Beer Garden. Get a choice of certified Angus beef burger, Nathan's Famous hot dogs, or vegetarian garden burger with side of chips, a local craft beer, or soft drink for $16. Additional beers are $4. Noon to 8 p.m. at 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1271; shelborne.com.

Skorpios. The Midtown restaurant will be celebrating the red, white, and blue with $4 beers and its Ares pita burger ($18), which is found on its James Beard blended burger menu. Happy Hour is half off all drinks. Noon to close at 3252 NE 1st Ave., #107, Miami; 786-329-5905; skorpiosmiami.com.

The Wynwood Yard. The 4ourth of July Beer Fest and BBQ features beer samplings from local breweries like t The Tank Brewing Company, barbecue tapas dishes, and live music. Noon to 8 p.m. at 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. The event is free with 21-and-over RSVP.

Veza Sur Brewing Company. The brewery is closed for Independence Day, but on July 3, it hosts an "El Triple" celebration with $3 craft beers until 3 a.m. with live DJs. 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.