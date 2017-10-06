Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Sam Adams Octoberfest and Szechuan Sauce

This weekend, enjoy a poolside barbecue and a free screening of Hotel Transylvania, sip beer at Sam Adams Octoberfest, and snag limited-edition Szechuan dipping sauce at select McDonald's locations.

Dive-In Movie and Dinner at Atlantic Hotel & Spa. Catch a screening of Hotel Transylvania while lounging poolside on the Atlantic's terrace. A ticket to the evening gets you a choice of a hamburger or hot dog served with chips and a fountain drink, along with pool access and three-hour complimentary valet. A full bar and candy station will also be available. 7 p.m. Friday, October 6, at 601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-567-8020; atlantichotelfl.com. Tickets cost $19.95 per adult and $9.95 per child via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Sam Adams Octoberfest

Sam Adams Octoberfest at Mana Wynwood. The exact origins of Munich's Oktoberfest are disputed, but the success of the event has little to do with how it began and more to do with the 7.7 million liters of beer served. Sam Adams Octoberfest won't boast quite that much brew, but rest assured there will be libations, food, games, and enough suds for a beer dunk tank. This year, the Wynwood Dome will project the stony walls of a medieval German castle for that authentic, beer-fermenting feel. 7 p.m. Friday, October 6; 2 p.m. Saturday, October 7; and noon Sunday, October 8, at 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $8 to $15 via thisisoctoberfest.com.

Rick and Morty-Inspired Szechuan Sauce at McDonald's. In April, the cult animated TV comedy Rick and Morty featured a bit in its surprise season premiere involving, of all things, a McDonald's promotion from 1998. Inside the mind of mad scientist Rick Sanchez, we see a memory of Szechuan dipping sauce, a Chicken McNuggets condiment released in celebration of the Disney film Mulan. As part of a promotion for its new Buttermilk Chicken Tenders, McDonald's is offering the sauce in select restaurants. The event will begin Saturday, October 7, at 2 p.m., and the sauce will be available only while supplies last. There are only four Miami-area McDonald's restaurants where you can find the special sauce, according to the company's website. The locations are 6405 Nova Dr., Davie; 345 NE Second Ave., Miami; 9850 SW Eighth St., Miami; 1148 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables. October 7, McNugget purchasers can also receive a numbered limited-edition poster or sticker depicting one of ten dipping sauces. 2 p.m. Saturday, October 7, at various locations; buttermilkcrispytenders.com.

EXPAND Doughnut-and-ice-cream pairings are available at Mojo in Southwest Miami-Dade. Courtesy of Mike Romeu

Sweet Melody Ice Cream Pop-Up at Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken. Mike Romeu, owner of Sweet Melody, will be onsite to scoop some of his best-selling flavors — such as blue vanilla and chocolate chip, guava and cream cheese, and pecan and bourbon — along with an all-new glazed-doughnut flavor made with Mojo's signature dough recipe. Customers can top purchased doughnuts with scoops of ice cream or opt for a solo serving of varieties such as Nutella hazelnut or cafe con leche with chocolate-covered espresso beans ($3 per scoop and $10 per pint). 11:30 a.m. until supplies sell out Saturday, October 7, and Sunday, October 8, at 8870 Bird Rd., #13, Miami; 305-223-6656; mojodonuts.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Surfcomber

Backyard Beach Bash at the Surfcomber. Hang out on the sand during the Surfcomber's sundown, beachside music fiesta. Expect a live performance by Afro-funk band Palo! plus discounted tiki drinks and small bites by the Social Club's executive chef, Blair Wilson. Admission is free, but RSVP is required. The event will go on rain or shine. 4 p.m. Saturday, October 7, at the Surfcomber, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-7715; thesurfcomber.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Portico

Sunset Sessions at the Diplomat's Portico. The hotel's new beer and wine garden will debut Sunset Sessions this Saturday, a free outdoor event complete with food, drinks, live music, and games such as Jenga and Ping-Pong. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, October 7, at 3460 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-602-8761; porticohollywood.com.

