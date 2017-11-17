Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Tacolandia, P.I.G. 8, and Stiltsville Brunch

This weekend, an outpost of the Belgian bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien will open in Coconut Grove, the Salty Donut will release limited-edition boozy doughnuts, New Times will host Tacolandia, Jeremiah Bullfrog's P.I.G. 8 will return, and Concrete Beach will launch its seasonal beer, Deck the Walls.

Le Pain Quotidien Opens in Coconut Grove. Le Pain Quotidien, the Belgian bakery chain that offers fresh, organic breads, will open its first Florida location in Coconut Grove Friday, November 17. The company prides itself on turning out organic whole-wheat sourdough bread, or pain au levain, made daily in-house using three simple ingredients: organic flour, water, and salt. Other items include pastries, smoothies, tartines, avocado toast, soups, salads, and quiches. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant will seat 100 guests indoors and 24 outside. The eatery is equipped with two communal tables so people can meet and eat together. The Grove location will offer guests "phone boxes" where they can put their cell phones away and actually talk to their dining partners without interruption. The location will also feature an open kitchen upstairs and a fully equipped bakery on the ground floor, where 100 percent organic breads and artisanal pastries will be baked daily onsite. Opens Friday, November 17, at 3425 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; lepainquotidien.com. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Booze-Infused Doughnuts at the Salty Donut. Through a partnership with Santa Margherita USA, the Wynwood shop will release limited-edition batches of rosé- and a prosecco-flavored doughnuts using wines from the Miami-based Italian wine importer. The first doughnut ($6) takes Santa Margherita's rosé and transforms it into a jelly and a glaze, which are both used to stuff and coast 24-hour brioche dough. Then comes a dusting of gold shimmer and a sprinkle of shiny edible pearls. The second doughnut ($8) calls for the company's prosecco, which is reconstructed into a jelly and stuffed into the doughnut's center with diced strawberries. It's garnished with a gold merengue disk, dark chocolate curls, strawberries, and gold foil. The shop will also serve complimentary Santa Margherita rosé and prosecco superiore with every purchase of the special doughnuts. 8 a.m. Saturday, November 18, at 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; saltydonut.com. Available until sold out.

EXPAND The 37-acre Fruit & Spice Park will host its annual seafood fest this weekend. Courtesy of Brian Cullen

Redland Fruit & Spice Seafood Fest at the Fruit & Spice Park. If you've dismissed Homestead as a hybrid Central American/Caribbean/hick town, think again. It's actually an oasis of natural resources. If you need a reason to head all the way down there, the Redland Fruit & Spice Seafood Fest will gather everything Homestead has to offer in one place. Seafood in Bahamian, South American, and Thai styles is just a fraction of the weekend. There will also be live music, catch-and-release fishing, pony rides, and local arts-and-crafts vendors. Even the Miami Marlins will show up Sunday, so bring the whole gang. 10 a.m. Saturday, November 18, and Sunday, November 19, at the Fruit & Spice Park, 24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead; 305-247-5727; redlandfruitandspice.com. Admission costs $8.

Photo by Venjhamin Reyes

Tacolandia at Soho Studios. Tacolandia, the New Times event dedicated to tortilla-wrapped goodness in its many forms, will debut Saturday, November 18. More than 30 of South Florida's best restaurants will serve their take on the iconic dish, including ice-cream tacos, sushi tacos, and, yes, even tacos tradicionales. In addition to scarfing down unlimited samples, attendees can snag beer and cocktails and enjoy live entertainment by the local band Tamboka. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 18, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; newtimestacolandia.com. Tickets cost $33.75 to $60.

P.I.G. makes Miami a better place to eat. Courtesy of Jeremiah Bullfrog

P.I.G. 8 at Little Haiti Cultural Complex. P.I.G. 8, chef Jeremiah Bullfrog's annual tribute to pork, will return Saturday, November 18. The local food fest, whose name is short for "Pork Is Good," will bring together local and national chefs to churn out everything from chicharrones to smoked pork-belly bao buns to bacon ice cream, all using pork from heritage-breed pigs. Participants include P.I.G. regulars such as Taquiza's Steve Santana, the Dutch's Josh Gripper, StripSteak's Will Crandall, and Ms. Cheezious' Brian Mullins, along with Ghee's Niven Patel, Coyo Taco's Scott Linquist, and Mandolin's Roel Alcudia. Bullfrog has also recruited out-of-state culinary talent from New Orleans, New York, and Madison, Wisconsin. 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, November 18, at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; 305-960-2969; littlehaiticulturalcenter.com. Tickets cost $53 to $100 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Concrete Beach

Deck the Walls at Concrete Beach Brewery. What better way to prepare for the holidays than to get tanked? Concrete Beach will help with the release of its seasonal beer, Deck the Walls. You can enjoy the imperial stout at the brewery's block party, where 12-ounce four-packs will go on sale. Aside from the usual food trucks and live music, Mosaic Dance Project is slated to perform, and local artists will be onsite to vie for the honor of creating next year's can art. One dollar of every Deck the Walls four-pack sold will be donated to the nonprofit Life Is Art. 1 p.m. Saturday, November 18, at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Courtesy of Stiltsville

Stiltsville Fish Bar Debuts Weekend Brunch. Stiltsville Fish Bar, an upscale seafood shack created by Top Chef alums Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, will debut brunch Saturday, November 18. The à la carte meal, which will be offered every Friday through Sunday, highlights an assortment of sweet and savory seafood and Southern-inspired items. Standout items are pork-belly bacon and sweet corn pancakes, topped with poached eggs, pickled green tomato, Fresno chilies, and tomato jam ($18); sugar-dusted beignets with chicory coffee pudding ($9); the hummingbird waffle, garnished with rum caramel, charred pineapple slices, pecans, and mascarpone whip ($13); and steak and eggs, served with a creamy and smoky plantain hash with horseradish choron sauce, which is McInnis and Booth's version of mofongo ($38). 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 18, at 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 786-353-0477; stiltsvillefishbar.com. Brunch will be available Friday through Sunday thereafter.

EXPAND Courtesy of Tanuki

Eat, Sweat, Love at Tanuki. The pan-Asian restaurant Tanuki has joined forces with Barry's Bootcamp for Eat, Sweat, Love, which will benefit Best Buddies International. This Saturday, November 18, exercise with Barry’s Bootcamp in Miami Beach at 2 p.m., followed by complimentary happy hour from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Tanuki. 2 p.m. Saturday, November 18, at Barry's Bootcamp, 1835 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 786-888-1699; barrysbootcamp.com. Food and drink follow at Tanuki, 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-676-8602; tanukimiami.com. Tickets cost $50 via barrysbootcamp.com.

EXPAND Proper Sausages' hot dogs Courtesy of Proper Sausages

Proper Sausages and Friends at Hotel Colonnade. This Sunday, November 19, Proper Sausages will pop up at Hotel Colonnade in Coral Gables for an afternoon of sun, music, food, and drinks. Enjoy bites from Taquiza and Proper Sausages paired with brews from Boxelder. 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 19, at Hotel Colonnade, 180 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-441-2600; hotelcolonnade.com. Admission is free.

