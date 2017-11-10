Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: The Wharf, Habitat, and Margarita Festival

This weekend, the Wharf will open on the Miami River, Habitat will debut at the 1 Hotel South Beach, Miami Gardens Wine & Food Experience will present more than 20 restaurants, the Coral Gables Food Wine & Spirits Festival will return for its eighth year, Tacocraft will host the Fort Lauderdale Margarita Festival, and the SLS Brickell will offer a gourmet food truck party.

The Wharf Opens on the Miami River. The Wharf, an outdoor culinary, music, and event space, will open to the public Friday, November 10. The 30,000-square-foot, nautical-themed venue, which includes 6,000 square feet of tented shade, offers about 300 seats via intimate or communal tables, lounge chairs, and pedestal seating. Garcia's, the iconic seafood restaurant and fish market located a few blocks away, will anchor the Wharf with a satellite market and raw bar selling with oysters, ceviches, and claws. Customers can purchase seafood to-go or opt for a food truck to prepare and cook items instead. The space will offer three or four food trucks on a weekly rotation, including King of Racks BBQ and Mojo Donuts, and will host a series of one-night chef takeovers. Once the Wharf settles in, it will host a variety of other events, such as music performances, theme nights, and food festivals. 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Friday 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday and Sunday noon to midnight.

Habitat Opens at 1 Hotel South Beach. Jose Mendin's Habitat is set to open at the 1 Hotel South Beach Saturday, November 11. The kitchen is helmed by Spanish chef Angel Palacios, who will be joined by Spanish pastry chef Patricio Larrera and Mexican bartender Pedro Sanchez. What might be most interesting about the restaurant is its "salad sommelier." A wooden cart stocked with fresh greens and vegetables will make rounds in the dining room. With assistance from servers, guests can create custom salads from available produce. An extensive raw menu will complement grilled items. Opens Saturday, November 11, at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-6700; habitatmb.com. Daily 6 to 11:30 p.m., with lunch service from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Miami Gardens Wine & Food Experience at the Miami Gardens Municipal Complex. If you're looking for a more sophisticated way to stuff your face, the Miami Gardens Wine & Food Experience will elevate your weekend excess. Witness a chef battle judged by James Beard Award-winning Miami toque Michelle Bernstein and popular celebrity chef Roblé Ali after you've munched on delights from more than 20 local eateries in the Grand Tasting Tent. Wash it all down at the Wine Boutique, the Urban Beer Garden, and the Cigar & Whiskey Bar. 6 p.m. Saturday, November 11, at the Miami Gardens Municipal Complex, 18605 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens; miamigardenswineandfood.com. Tickets cost $85.

Fort Lauderdale Margarita Festival at Tacocraft. The Fort Lauderdale Margarita Festival will offer a full day of margaritas. The goal is to try as many specialty margaritas as possible while still maintaining the presence of mind and consciousness to vote for your favorite one at the end of the event, hosted by Tacocraft and JEY Hospitality Group. The VIP Chill Zone will be air-conditioned and offer snacks. 5 p.m. Saturday, November 11, at Tacocraft, 204 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-2003; tacocraft.com. Tickets cost $25 to $55 via fortlauderdalemargaritafest.com.

Coral Gables Food Wine & Spirits Festival on Alhambra Circle. The eight-annual Coral Gables Food Wine & Spirits Festival will bring together a massive lineup of restaurants and beverage companies offering unlimited samples of food, beer, wine, and spirits. New this year is the À La Carta Area, which will offer food trucks, food vendors, and a large bar, along with Art Avenue, which will present more than 40 local artists. Also expect live music, DJs, seminars, and demos. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12, at 255 Alhambra Cir., Coral Gables; 786-558-5234. Tickets cost $59 to $150 via coralgablesfoodwineandspirits.com.

Food Truck Block Party at SLS Brickell. This gourmet block party will be chock full of Miami's best eats, offering dishes and cocktails from all SBE Miami dining destinations, including Leynia, Bazaar Mar, Bazaar by José Andrés, Cleo, Fi'lia, and Katsuya. The event, which is a part of SBE Miami's new culinary series, will benefit World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit founded by Bazaar Mar's José Andrés with the belief that food can be an agent of change. 1 p.m. Sunday, November 12, at SLS Brickell, 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $50 via tixr.com.

Drink and Dine at Onyx Bar in Villa Casa Casuarina. If the closest you've been to Gianni Versace's former Ocean Drive mansion, now Villa Casa Casuarina, is taking a selfie in front of the Medusa statues guarding the gates, head to the property's Onyx Bar. The bar is the easiest way to cross this historic destination off your bucket list. The boutique hotel’s lounge has debuted a food menu, so you can now drink and dine in what was once Versace’s kitchen. The menu is crafted by Gianni's at the Villa executive chef Thomas Stewart and offers Italian- and Mediterranean-inspired dishes such as Spanish octopus ($22); burrata with eggplant, tomatoes, and balsamic ($24); jumbo shrimp or Maine lobster cocktail ($22); cheese and charcuterie ($33); and tuna tartare ($22). A favorite item is the black truffle arancini ($12). 1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-485-2200; vmmiamibeach.com. Tuesday through Sunday 6 p.m. to midnight.

