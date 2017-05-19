Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: New Times' Out to Brunch, Pizza Zoo, and Mexican Shabbat

Courtesy of Glass & Vine

Happy Friday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town, including Concrete Beach Brewery's birthday celebration, Mexican Shabbat at the Wynwood Yard, New Times' Out to Brunch at Soho Studios, and Pizza Zoo at Sidebar.

EXPAND Concrete Beach Brewery

Hoppy Birthday Concrete Beach! at Concrete Beach Brewery

Noon Friday, May 19; admission is free

A birthday is an opportunity to celebrate the joy of existing. And what brings you more joy than sipping locally brewed beer in the hippest neighborhood on Earth? Concrete Beach's Hoppy Birthday party is here to let everyone in on the born-day fun with free doughnut cake from the Salty Donut, food by Grumpy Greg's BBQ, rare beers from Concrete's craft-brew brethren, four surprise beer releases, and the usual Friday half-priced growler fills. It's OK — you can get a little sentimental while guzzling the goodness.

Celebrate Mexican Shabbat at the Wynwood Yard. Photo by Masson Liang

Mexican Shabbat at the Wynwood Yard

7 p.m. Friday, May 19; $59

Tonight the Wynwood Yard will host a Mexican-inspired Shabbat dinner, featuring a seasonal, plant-based menu by Della Test Kitchen. The meal includes Zak the Baker challah, smoked pumpkin tacos by Della's chef Dean Warren, oyster mushroom ceviche, and quinoa-corn-black bean salad. For dessert, enjoy a collaborative sweet ending by Max Santiago and Sweet Melody Ice Cream involving spiced almond milk rice pudding, caramelized rice crisps, and horchata ice cream. Tickets cost $59 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

Pawn Broker Brunch Juan Fernando Ayora

Miami New Times' Out to Brunch at Soho Studios

Noon Saturday, May 20; $50 to $60

Miami's brunch scene reaches a new level this weekend. More than 30 restaurants will unite for an extravaganza offering unlimited bites and bubbly from noon to 3 p.m. at Soho Studios. A sneak peek at this year's offerings reveals crab huevos rancheros from the Rusty Pelican; coquito French toast with coconut milk, cinnamon, and a vanilla-maple drizzle from Glass & Vine; fried duck and biscuits from NaiYaRa; and chicken and avocado arepas from Toro Toro. And because brunch isn't brunch without day-drinking, expect unlimited mimosas, beermosas, a bloody mary bar, and a host of brunch cocktails. Even better, a portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Florida, and food overages will be donated to Camillus House & Health, so you're doing something good while enjoying the tastiest afternoon of your life.

Leah Arts District

Beats & BBQ Bash at Unbranded Brewing Co.

2 p.m. Saturday, May 20; admission is free with RSVP

If you've ever wondered if you can celebrate the arts with barbecue, #HialeahNow has the answer. And it's a yes. The Leah District's ongoing series presented by Jameson is not taking any breaks for six months. Its Beats & BBQ Bash offers the community nourishment, a location, and music with which to enjoy the new works coming out of this unlikely arts hot spot. Expect break dancing by members of the Catalyst Hip-Hop Crew to honor one of their own, the late Joel Stigale. A mentor to at-risk youths in the area, he inspired them through hip-hop and positivity.

EXPAND The Tank Brewing Company's taproom offers beer and cigars. Courtesy of Republica

Thank You Celebration in the Tasting Room at the Tank Brewing Co.

2 p.m. Saturday, May 20; free

The Tank Brewing Co. taproom opened about a month ago, making the craft brewery the latest in Miami to pour beers onsite to the public. Inside the taproom is a bar that features 16 beers on tap (including guest brews) and seats at least 20. Beyond the warehouse-size taproom is the brewery, housing the brewing system and several fermentation tanks, which can be viewed through glass windows. The brewmasters behind the tasting room want to say thank you to the neighborhood with an afternoon filled with live music, food, cold beer, and cigars. Find core brews, such as La Finca Miami, Freedom Tower, and El Farito IPA, on tap all day, as well as special-edition beers such as the Byronic Brown Ale, Rye-Lingual Stout, and Frank the Tank Imperial Stout. Visit thetankbrewing.com for more information.

SlingShotMenace

Pizza Zoo at Sidebar

2 p.m. Saturday, May 20; $15 to $20

You're headed home in the wee hours of the morning after a half-dozen drinks and a few hours of dancing. Before you can fall blissfully onto your mattress, you know you need something carb-laden, greasy, and delicious to nourish your party-weary body. But why wait until late-night? Pizza Zoo extends your stamina and therefore the debauchery with more than 300 boxes of cheesy goodness to pass around the club. For its Miami premiere, the NY-based party will bring Frankie's Pizza for eight hours of dancing punctuated by a pizza-eating contest.

EXPAND Courtesy of Lobster Bar Sea Grill

Three-Course Grand-Opening Menu at Lobster Bar Sea Grill

Available during dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. till closing

In April, Lobster Bar Sea Grille opened at 404 Washington Ave. in the former China Grill space. The upscale seafood emporium has a sister restaurant in Fort Lauderdale and is one of 13 eateries owned by Atlanta-based Buckhead Life Restaurant Group. The award-winning company also owns Chops Lobster Bar and City Fish Market in Boca Raton. To celebrate Lobster Bar Sea Grill's grand opening, try a three-course menu for $39 per person. Highlights include a 1.5-pound lobster, whole wood-grilled fish, surf 'n' turf with lobster tail and a petite filet mignon, and beef tenderloin medallions. The tasting menu is available Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to close. For more information, visit lobsterbarseagrillemiami.com or call 305-377-2675.

EXPAND Matcha smoothie Courtesy of Raw Juce

Try a Matcha Smoothie at Raw Juce in Coral Gables

Now open at 1430 S. Dixie Hwy.

Raw Juce unveiled its third Miami-Dade storefront this week. The Palm Beach-based juice and smoothie bar opened inside a Coral Gables strip mall (1430 S. Dixie Hwy.), steps from Shake Shack, Green Monkey Yoga, and Spring Chicken. With the launch of the Coral Gables store come two new menu items: a matcha smoothie and a matcha bowl. Besides juice, there's also a bevy of smoothies ($9 to $13.50), açaí bowls ($10.50 to $13.50), raw oatmeal ($6), salads, and raw desserts. Munch on bites such as raw cashew butter cups, made with coconut oil and sea salt; banana cinnamon crunch raw oatmeal parfait, which blends bananas, almond milk, cinnamon, and honey; and a range of açaí bowls that fuse ingredients such as goji berries, honey, mango, strawberries, bee pollen, and protein. All of Raw Juce's products are 100 percent USDA-certified organic.

