Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: National Doughnut Day, In-Cider Fest, and O.P.P. Sundays

Happy National Doughnut Day! Courtesy of the Salty Donut

Happy Friday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town from National Doughnut Day specials at shops like the Salty Donut and Mojo Donuts, to Miami's first-ever cider festival, a night swim at the Hyde, and oysters, pizza, and prosecco at Macchialina.

Courtesy of the Salty Donut

National Doughnut Day at Various Locations

All day, Friday, June 2

Happy National Doughnut Day, Miami, a 78-year-old holiday established by the Salvation Army in 1938 to commemorate "doughnut lassies," women volunteers sent to France during World War I to help distribute the treats in an effort to make soldiers feel more at home. That translates to specials on plenty of doughnuts. Here's a rundown of local favorites and the deals they offer.

Photo by Zachary Fagenson

In-CIDER Fest at the Spillover

2 p.m. Saturday, June 3

This Saturday, join the Spillover for the first-ever cider festival in Miami. The event will feature specialty cider and mead selections from Accomplice Ciderworks, Broski Brothers Cider, Garagiste, Green Bench, Original Sin, and Rekorderlig. Enjoy raffles every hour, live music, fresh seafood, and special limited release ciders and meads. The event is free and open to the public.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Surfcomber

Backyard Beach Bash at the Surfcomber

5 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Hang out on the sand this Saturday during the Surfcomber's sundown beachside music fiesta. The event will feature live performances by Afro-funk band Palo! as well as discount tiki drinks and small bites by the Social Club's executive chef Blair Wilson. The event is free and open to the public. RSVP is required on eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Hyde Beach

Hyde Night Swim at the SLS South Beach

4 p.m. Sunday, June 4

This Sunday, swim under the stars as Hyde Beach in South Beach launches its monthly Hyde Night Swim. The hotel's poolside will feature a late afternoon party that will extend into the late evening. Expect water performers, group cocktail specials, and shots offered out of snorkels.

EXPAND Courtesy of Macchialina

Pizza, Oysters, and Prosecco at Macchialina

Sunday, June 4 through the end of the summer

On June 4, Miami Beach's rustic Italian eatery, Macchialina, launches O.P.P. Sundays, a series offering oysters, pizza, and prosecco that will run through the summer. Pizza will be sold by the pie, priced at $22 each, with only a limited number available each week. Varieties include traditional tomato, mozzarella, and basil margherita; 18-month-old prosciutto di Parma; and sausage and peppers. Toppings will vary each week. Guests can also enjoy Kumamoto oysters, which hail from the Pacific coast and are known for their slightly sweet, briny taste. Choose a half-dozen straight up for $18, or go for the half-dozen dressed oysters ($22), which showcase Pirolo's creativity with flavors, such as burrata with pickled strawberries, lime and smoked pineapple, and smoked onion mignonette. "You think, at first, it isn't going to work, but it really does," he says. Then, of course, there's bubbly for $8 a glass.

Courtesy Pizza & Burger

Exclusive Impero Burger Still Available at Pizza & Burger

Through the end of June

Though National Burger Month has come and gone, Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina has decided to still offer the exclusive Impero burger, created by Food Network’s Chopped judge Scott Conant. Inspired by modern Italian flavors, the $24 burger piles two dry-aged patties, pickled mustard-seed sauce, truffle aioli, fontina cheese, lettuce, and tomato onto a sesame-seed brioche bun. Fifteen percent of sales of the Impero will benefit Keep Memory Alive. The burger will be available for dinner through the end of June.

