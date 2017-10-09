Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Snail Social, Hurricane Helping Hour, and Whiskey & Wieners

This week, Plnthouse opens for dinner, the Dutch offers 20 percent off to Florida residents, and the Standard Miami Beach hosts a hurricane relief benefit.

Pop-Up Dinner Service at Plnthouse. Matthew Kenney's vegan/vegetarian restaurant Plnthouse is serving dinner every Tuesday through Sunday throughout October. Dinner includes dishes from Kenney’s newest cookbook, Plantlab, such as watermelon poke with ponzu and lime marinade; green papaya salad with daikon radish and sesame-ginger dressing; and butternut squash gnocchi with farro Bolognese. Other menu highlights are zucchini noodles with pistachio pesto, cashew ricotta, and slow roasted tomatoes, and a beet-and-mushroom burger with carrot-beet ketchup, sunflower cheddar, and dill pickles on a sesame bun. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-6881; matthewkenneycuisine.com/plnthouse. Dinner Tuesday through Sunday 6 to 9 p.m.

Florida Resident Discount at the Dutch. During October, the Dutch in the W Hotel South Beach is offering Florida residents 20 percent off, up from the restaurant's original 10 percent discount. To redeem this offer, residents must show their Florida driver’s license or ID. Offer is valid through October 31 at 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3111; thedutchmiami.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Glass and Vine

Snail Social at Glass & Vine. Chopped champion Giorgio Rapicavoli’s Glass & Vine will host a Snail Social this Tuesday. Complimentary passed hors d'oeuvres include crispy yuca, croquetas, marinated olives, and the chef's signature watermelon salad garnished with lime crema, cotija toasted corn, and cilantro. As you nibble, sip a Ricky Ricardo cocktail, made with a combination of Absolut, Campari, Giffard Framboise, and pineapple. Guests staying for dinner can enjoy a complimentary Magic Shell dessert with the purchase of a meal. Tickets cost $15 online or $20 at the door. Event proceeds will benefit farm-aid organizations for post-Hurricane Irma recovery. 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 10, at 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 305-200-5628; glassandvine.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.

Seth Browarnik / WorldRedEye.com

Tuesdays Are for the Girls at Sweet Liberty. Miami singer-songwriter Nat’Lee will kick off her performance series at Sweet Liberty this Tuesday. She'll perform soul, pop, and hip-hop tunes while customers sip $5 Moscow mules and Aperol spritzes. 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 10, at 237-B 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com.

Women, Whiskey & Wieners at the Mighty. Never was there a better name for a night than the Mighty’s Women, Whiskey & Wieners. All the best people love all three of this event's namesakes. The delightful Coral Way bar has partnered with the Craft Spirits Fest for this fundraiser. They’ll collect money for the Helen David Relief Fund for breast cancer patients in the bar industry. Whiskey specials and house-made franks will be complemented by raffles, a silent auction, and a free cocktail. And, yes, men are also welcome. 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 11, at 2224 Coral Way, Miami; 305-570-4311; themightymiami.com. Admission is a $25 donation.

Photo by Adrian Gaut

Hurricane Helping Hour at the Standard Spa Miami Beach. Natural disasters affect everyone, but living in shelters or losing electricity can be especially difficult on kids. That's why Save the Children is organizing resources for young people hardest hit by Hurricanes Irma, Jose, and Maria by providing some of the trappings of a normal childhood within the chaos. To benefit the organization, Hurricane Helping Hour will provide cocktails and entertainment from electropop-rock band the Hongs, with 100 percent of ticket proceeds going to Save the Children. 6 p.m. Thursday, October 12, at 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; standardhotels.com. Tickets cost $40 via hurricanehelp.splashthat.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Verde

Updated Dining Options at Pérez Art Museum Miami. To mark its fourth anniversary, Verde, the restaurant inside PAMM, has rolled out some updates, including additional outdoor seating with wooden booths and banquettes, a revamped bar area, and updated food and drink menus. New dishes, created by executive chef Kaytlin Dangaran, include a chicory and pear salad, shrimp tacos al pastor, bucatini pasta, butternut squash and fig pizza, and a roasted rainbow vegetables bowl. Desserts now include a chocolate tart and guava zeppoles — Italian fried-dough balls. Cucuyo, a waterfront café, recently opened at PAMM as well. The 700-pound, cocoon-shaped, mobile structure — produced entirely through 3D printing — serves coffee, sandwiches, and other light bites by Verde's Dangaran. Menu items unique to Cucuyo will not be offered at Verde or PAMM's indoor grab-and-go stand. 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786 345 5697; pamm.org/dining. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

