Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Knaus Berry Farm, Burgerlicious, and Seed Food & Wine

This week, Knaus Berry Farm will reopen for season, the Salty Donut and UberEats will offer on-demand Halloween doughnuts, Seed Food & Wine Week will kick off, and Burgerlicious will return.

Salty Donut and UberEats Halloween Collab. Monday, October 30, at 10 a.m, Halloween comes early at the Salty Donut with UberEats deliveries of holiday-themed doughnut boxes. The four-packs are expected to sell out quickly, so grab your phone and open the UberEats app. The special will appear on the app's main screen and on Salty's company page. Uber will charge $15 to your credit card, and a limited-edition, Halloween-inspired box of doughnuts will appear at your location within five to 15 minutes. If you're not one of 500 customers who snag a Halloween box, the Salty Donut will offer an in-store chef's special doughnut Tuesday, October 31, which will be made with a charcoal-dyed brioche. The Salty Donut, 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; saltydonut.com.

Photo by Donna Irene

Knaus Berry Farm Reopens for the Season. Knaus Berry Farm will reopen Tuesday, October 31, at 8 a.m. Cinnamon rolls cost $10.25 per dozen, $5.50 per half-dozen, and $1.10 each. Other items include fruit pies ($10), key lime or guava pies ($11 each), and assorted breads ($3.65 to $4.30 per loaf). Expect long lines for cinnamon rolls on opening day. And because there's very little shade, bring an umbrella. Luckily, you can always get a fruit shake to cool you off while you wait. 15980 SW 248th St., Homestead; 305-247-0668; knausberryfarm.com. Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed Sunday.

EXPAND Courtesy of All Day

Pumpkin Spice Bae Coffee Drink at All Day. Owner Camila Ramos has released the Pumpkin Spice Bae. The seasonal drink, which is listed on All Day's coffee menu as #4, is made with homemade pumpkin orgeat, cold brew, and hopped grapefruit bitters and is topped with whipped cream and toasted pumpkin seeds. They're served hot or cold. All Day, 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-3447; alldaymia.com.

Join the Dark Side this Halloween. Courtesy of Tacology

Halloween Cocktails and Special Offers in Miami. Time to dust off the broomstick for Halloween. Sure, the supermarket is lined with bags of candy for trick-or-treaters, but don't let that stop you from enjoying a little adult entertainment. The holiday also offers ghoulishly fun drinks. From Miami Beach to Brickell and Wynwood, here are some of the best cocktails and specials for Halloween.

EXPAND Photo by Monica McGivern

HalloWyn at Mana Wynwood. HalloWyn brings Halloween and Wynwood together for a huge party packed with eclectic people in wild getups. It's for those who want to celebrate on the October 31 holiday as opposed to just getting wasted over the weekend. This huge, free block party will include a costume contest and one free drink per person. It’s the perfect place to show off your sewing skills or buff arms in costume. 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, at 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; hallowynrsvp.eventbrite.com. Admission is free with RSVP on the website.

Courtesy of Seed Food & Wine Week

Seed Food & Wine Week at Various Locations. Now that Miami is known as one of the nation's top vegan cities, Seed Food & Wine Week is coming back bigger than ever. This year's lineup for the plant-based festival, now in its fourth year, includes everything from a burger battle to celebrity-chef dinners. The week kicks off Wednesday, November 1, and runs through Sunday, November 5, with a packed schedule every day. The fest boasts more than 200 exhibitors, 40-plus plant-based chefs, and dozens of vegan athletes, authors, and other experts. Prices range from $20 for a kid's ticket to festival day to $559 for a Seed Summit Ultimate Pass. Wednesday November 1, through Sunday, November 5, at various locations. Tickets cost $20 to $559 via seedfoodandwine.com.

EXPAND Snap Happy Photo, LLC

Burgerlicious at Ponce Circle Park. A fatty puck of charred ground flesh shoved inside a bread puff? Yeah, it’s so good that even that sentence sounds appetizing. That's why Burgerlicious is curating a competition for the best patty. Returning competitor Pincho Factory is the two-year champion, but 19 other local restaurants are looking to snatch the crown, and you can be there to witness the action. Balance out the meat parade via suds from Sam Adams and sweets from Night Owl Cookie Co., Frice Cream, and Seasons 52. 6 p.m. Thursday, November 2, at Ponce Circle Park, 2800 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-446-1657; burgerlicious.com. Tickets cost $60 to $125.

Photo by Michael Saechang / Flickr

Support Special Olympics Florida at Chipotle. This Thursday, 50 percent of every sale at the more than 140 Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants in Florida will benefit Special Olympics Florida. Customers must mention the fundraiser at the register for the sale to count. Offer valid all day, 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Contact your local Chipotle to find out if it's participating; chipotle.com.

