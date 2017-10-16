Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Stone Crabs, Pink Bagels, and Goldsmith and Serfer Collab

This week, stone crab season will kick off across town; pastry chef Hedy Goldsmith will join Danny Serfer and Devin Braddock for an exclusive sweet and savory dinner at Mignonette; La Cueva will debut a bartending class; the Butcher Shop will host a beer and pumpkin-decorating event; and Brooklyn Water Bagel will offer pink bagels for Breast Cancer Awareness.

Monday Night Dinners: Dearly Departed at Books & Books. Agatha Christie is arguably the finest mystery writer of all time. This month, Books & Books is hosting a series that mixes food and fear with Chef Allen’s Monday Night Dinners: Dearly Departed. This week, the meal, inspired by Murder on the Orient Express, will honor the late Christie’s life. The dinner will offer beer by Wynwood Brewing Co., along with a variety of vegetarian dishes. 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 16, at the Café at Books & Books at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-405-1745; booksandbooks.com. Admission TBA. RSVP to christina@booksandbooks.com.

Courtesy of Joe's Stone Crab

Joe's Stone Crab Open for Season. Stone crab season, South Florida's favorite time of the year, began Sunday, October 15. Joe's Stone Crab is now open for its 104th season, expecting to churn out fresh crabs beginning Monday, October 16. 11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-0365; joesstonecrab.com.

Pastry Chef Hedy Goldsmith at Mignonette Uptown. Chef/owner Danny Serfer welcomes back pastry chef Hedy Goldsmith for a one-night-only dining experience at Mignonette Uptown. For $100 per person, the evening includes a savory, multi-course dinner cooked up by the two chefs, along with dessert prepared by Goldsmith and Devin Braddock, Serfer's corporate pastry chef. Guests will also receive a goody bag of treats to take home and a signed copy of Goldsmith’s first cook book, Baking Out Loud: Fun Desserts with Big Flavors. 7 p.m. October 17, at Mignonette Uptown, 13951 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach; 305-705-2159; mignonettemiami.com. Call to reserve a seat.

EXPAND Photo by George Martinez

South Beach Seafood Fest: Crabs, Slabs and Cabs at Shelborne South Beach. Craving shrimp constantly? Maybe you’re a seafoodie! You need to hit up the South Beach Seafood Fest to satiate your longing for crustaceans. The high-end Breakthru Beverage Florida event kicks off with crab season and, thus also with Tuesday's Crabs, Slabs and Cabs event, where wine and the clawed chow are paired appropriately. The fest presents SoFla’s finest chefs and restaurants. It’ll take you and 13,000 other people hungry for seafood and Kendall Jackson wine all over the beach to pound crab to the sounds of iHeartRadio DJs. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 17, at the Shelborne South Beach, 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1271; shelborne.com. Tickets cost $100 via sobeseafoodfest.com.

Courtesy of La Cueva

Bartending Class at La Cueva. Learn what drinks should be shaken, stirred, or on the rocks, while brushing up on some sophisticated behind-the-bar moves at La Cueva's first bartending class. For $60, customers will build four unique drinks and receive a special gift. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 18, at La Cueva Bar, 1111 SW First Ave., #107, Miami; 786-362-0561; lacuevabar.com. Tickets cost $60 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of the Butcher Shop

Design Your Own Pumpkin at the Butcher Shop. The Butcher Shop's Arts & Crafts Series returns Wednesday night. Participate in the contest by purchasing a beer. As you sip, the restaurant will provide you with a pumpkin to use as a blank canvas. Your design will be judged on creativity and originality. The first-place winner will be awarded a $100 gift certificate to the Butcher Shop, and runners-up will receive a $50 gift certificate. 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 18, at 165 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-846-9120; thebutchershopmiami.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Brooklyn Water Bagel

Pink Bagels at Brooklyn Water Bagel. Through Thursday, October 19, Brooklyn Water Bagel will swap plain bagels for pink-hued ones in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A portion of the proceeds from each pink bagel, which cost $1.29 each, will be donated to the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Find your nearest participating location at brooklynwaterbagel.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Angelo Elia Restaurant Group

Cocktails for a Cause at Angelo Elia. Throughout October, Angelo Elia Restaurant Group will be raising funds to assist Puerto Ricans whose lives were devastated by Hurricane Irma and Maria. All Angelo Elia locations (Doral, Coral Springs, Weston, Fort Lauderdale, and Delray Beach) will feature two specialty Bacardi cocktails — a pineapple-infused mojito and a Grey Goose white cosmo — priced at $14 with 100 percent of proceeds to benefit UNICEF USA Puerto Rico Relief. To find your nearest location, visit angeloeliapizza.com.

