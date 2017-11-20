Miami's Best Eats and Drinks: Friendsgiving, Turkey Turn-Up, and Thanksgiving 2017

Happy Thanksgiving, Miami. This week, the Anderson's annual Friendsgiving soiree will return, Mana Wynwood will host a massive block party, and dozens of restaurants will serve Turkey Day brunch and dinner.

Friendsgiving at the Anderson. A handful of Miami's best restaurants and bars will gather at the Anderson for the second-annual Friendsgiving, which will benefit the All Day Foundation. Keep an eye out for participating vendors such as Beaker & Gray, Lutum, Makoto, Taquiza, Pinch, and Alter. 6 p.m. Monday, November 20, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.

Photo by Karli Evans

Turkey Turn-Up at Mana Wynwood. The night before the hungriest holiday, check out Turkey Turn-Up at Mana. The massive venue will host this official Wynwood Thanksgiving party. All of your old friends and acquaintances will be back in town, so try to look as good as you did in high school. This bash will be turned up, so have fun and embrace the holiday spirit. 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 22, at Mana, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; swarminc.com. Admission is free.

Photo courtesy of Jezebel Bar

Thanksgiving Eve Party at Jezebel Bar + Kitchen. On Thanksgiving eve, Jezebel will provide a home away from home. If there's a certain family member you're dreading to see at dinnertime this Thursday, try the Thanksgiving-inspired cocktail the Mother-in-Law, a blend of ginger, apple cider, and maple, that'll remind you of everything you love about the holidays. 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 22, at Jezebel Bar + Kitchen, 1625 Michigan Ave., Miami Beach; 786-275-6324; jezebelmiami.com. Email info@jezebelmiami.com for table reservations.

Courtesy of Kitchen 305

Thanksgiving 2017: Miami To-Go Meal Guide. It's your turn to make dinner at your house. Instead of enduring the usual cooking nightmare, how about serving a perfect turkey or ham with delicious fixings? To accomplish this feat of culinary magic, simply make a phone call, pick up your meal, and hide the foil pans before guests arrive.

EXPAND Courtesy of Meat Market Miami Beach

Thanksgiving 2017: Miami Restaurant Guide. If you're avoiding exasperated travelers and family drama by staying home, you'll be happy to learn there are plenty of restaurants offering turkey dinner right here in balmy South Florida. Reservations are strongly suggested, and prices don't include tax and tip in most cases.

