Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Ice-Cream Cocktail Floats, Brew House Rock, and Brickell Restaurant Week

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Unicorn Doughnuts, Whiskey and Wings, and DoorDash


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Ice-Cream Cocktail Floats, Brew House Rock, and Brickell Restaurant Week

Monday, May 1, 2017 at 8:53 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Happy get-drunk-because-Mexico day.
Photo by Alexander Oliva
Photo by Alexander Oliva
Happy Monday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town, from Ariete's ice-cream cocktail float and the return of Brew House Rock at Concrete Beach to a farm-to-table dinner at Fooq's, Brickell Restaurant Week, and a bar takeover at Mina’s Mediterraneo.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Ice-Cream Cocktail Floats, Brew House Rock, and Brickell Restaurant WeekEXPAND
Courtesy of Ariete

Ice-Cream Cocktail Float and Sunset Shot at Ariete
4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
Check out the revamped happy-hour offerings at Coconut Grove's Ariete. New to the menu is a cocktail float, made with a blend of house-made ice cream, root beer, Fernet-Branca, and Luxardo, as well as a complimentary shot of the bartender’s choice each day at sunset. The shot is served to all guests sitting at the bar during happy hour at the exact time the sun sets. Other specials include $8 beers, $10 cocktails, and $10 bites such as fritas with chorizo and potato sticks on a potato roll, grilled oysters, oxtail nuggets, and smoked salmon sliders. For more information, call 305-640-5862.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Ice-Cream Cocktail Floats, Brew House Rock, and Brickell Restaurant WeekEXPAND
Concrete Beach Brewery

Brew House Rock at Concrete Beach Brewery
8 p.m. Monday, May 1; $5 per person
Brew House Rock, a monthly lesson in craft beer hosted by Concrete Beach Brewery, returns Monday. Designed for anyone interested in developing a deeper knowledge and appreciation for craft beer, this month's lesson will cover Belgian-style beer. While you're there, sample a few complimentary pours.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Ice-Cream Cocktail Floats, Brew House Rock, and Brickell Restaurant Week
Courtesy of CMX

CMX Dine-In Movie Theater Opens at Brickell City Centre
Why go to dinner and then a movie when you can do both at once? CMX, a new dine-in movie theater at Brickell City Centre, offers full-service, in-seat gourmet dining complete with "ninja" service (waiters who move silently throughout the cinema so as not to disturb viewers). CMX, which is owned by Cinemex, is the sixth largest movie theater chain in the world. This theater marks the Mexican brand's first foray into the U.S. market. The Brickell CMX offers 35,759 square feet of theater space, including ten viewing rooms offering dine-in services. Ticket prices range from $21 to $25, with popcorn. And every customer gets to enjoy an oversize upholstered reclining seat with a swivel table for dining and a complimentary blanket.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Ice-Cream Cocktail Floats, Brew House Rock, and Brickell Restaurant WeekEXPAND
Courtesy of Fooq's

Farm-to-Table Dinner With Seasons Farm Fresh at Fooq's
7 or 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 3; $50 per person, plus $35 for wine pairings
Fooq’s is teaming up with Seasons Farm Fresh for a five-course, farm-to-table dinner featuring seasonal produce. Menu highlights include heirloom tomato toast with house-made ricotta cheese and parsley sauce; smoky eggplant fritto misto with green beans, zucchini, and squash; and a Persian "broken pot" packed with mamey gelato pistachio, chocolate, and pomegranate molasses. Dinner seatings are at 7 and 9 p.m. For reservations, call 786-536-2749 or email reservations@fooqsmiami.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Ice-Cream Cocktail Floats, Brew House Rock, and Brickell Restaurant Week
Juan Marcos Rancano

Brickell Restaurant Week Kick-Off at Various Locations
Thursday, May 4, through Sunday, May 21; prix-fixe menu prices vary, and savor tickets cost $75 to $125
Brickell is becoming the young, hip, and sophisticated city center that every Miamian envious of New Yorkers wants it to be. The area's nightlife scene is burgeoning thanks to new restaurants and cocktail bars. Brickell Restaurant Week seeks to further this growth through sponsored prix fixes from almost a dozen downtown and Brickell eateries. The week kicks off with Savor, a swanky party with small bites and drinks that showcases local chefs and benefits the SLAM! Foundation. Head to Whisper Lounge this Thursday night to check it out. For more information, visit brickellrestaurantweek.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Ice-Cream Cocktail Floats, Brew House Rock, and Brickell Restaurant Week
billwisserphoto.com

The Liquid Projects' Jennifer Massolo Bar Takeover at Mina’s Mediterraneo
6 p.m. Thursday, May 4
Enjoy a guest bar takeover at Mina's courtesy of the Liquid Projects' Jennifer Massolo. Snag a complimentary welcome cocktail along with a selection of signature dips. Additional happy-hour specials include $3 beers, $6 wine, $8 craft cocktails, and $2 dips. RSVP at eventbrite.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Ice-Cream Cocktail Floats, Brew House Rock, and Brickell Restaurant Week
Julia Rose Photography

Cinco de Wynwood at Mana Wynwood
5 p.m. Friday, May 5; $17
If cultural appropriation is more palatable to you when it's free, Cinco de Wynwood is your spot for get-drunk-because-Mexico day. The event is sponsored by Avión Tequila and will feature a mechanical bull, a 30-foot piñata drop, food trucks, and arts and craft vendors. A $17 ticket comes with a drink and party favors, or if you're one of the 500 people to RSVP first, you'll get a free drink with your free party celebrating Mexico's victory from colonization.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

