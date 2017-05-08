Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Free Cone Day, Bao Buns, and Havana Nights

EXPAND Villa Azur's tomato tart with cherry tomatoes from Bonita Springs and burrata from Fort Lauderdale, offered on the restaurant's "All From Florida" menu. Courtesy of Villa Azur

Happy Monday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town this week, from free cone day at Häagen-Dazs and complimentary juices for all teachers at Raw Juce, to Kung Pao wings and bao buns at Talde, caviar and champagne at Caviar Russe, and salsa and supper at Bagatelle.

Courtesy of Häagen-Dazs

Free Cone Day at Häagen-Dazs

4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9; free

The national ice-cream chain's annual Free Cone Day returns Tuesday at participating locations. From 4 to 8 p.m., receive one scoop of ice-cream or sorbet in a cup, sugar cone, or cake cone. To find the nearest participating location, use the Häagen-Dazs shop finder.

EXPAND Raw Juce juices Courtesy of Raw Juce

Free Juice at Raw Juce

All day Tuesday, May 9

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Day, educators can snag a free juice with a valid school ID all day at any Raw Juce location. The brand, specializing in all things raw and organic, offers an assortment of juices ranging from coconut, orange, and blueberry to jalapeño, lime, and ginger ($9.50 to $11). There's also cold-pressed black and mocha coffee, using ingredients such as almond milk, cacao dip, and Madagascar vanilla. Find your nearest location here.

EXPAND Courtesy of Talde

Kung Pao Wings and Bao Buns Happy Hour at Talde

6 to 8 p.m. daily

Dale Talde's Asian-American restaurant inside the Confidante Hotel recently launched a nightly happy hour in its lounge area. From 6 to 8 p.m., snack on $1 kung pao chicken wings, $3 bao buns, half-off beers, wine by the glass, and select cocktails. Talde continues to offer its weekly specials, such as Baby Got Bao Buns on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to midnight and Late Night Noodles on Fridays and Saturdays from midnight to 2 a.m. For more information, call 786-605-4094.

Courtesy of Caviar Russe

Power Hour at Caviar Russe

4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Caviar Russe, one of America's largest caviar importers, opened of its Miami restaurant at the Four Seasons in Brickell more than a year ago. Now the luxury eatery has launched Power Hour, when customers can enjoy champagne and caviar pairings for half the price. Highlights include a bottle of Veuve Clicquot and imported osetra caviar for $135, or a half-bottle of Billecart Salmon and imported osetra caviar for $110. There's also the option of imported osetra caviar on its own starting at $70 instead of $150, along with champagne, wine, and liquor for $12 and beer for $5 a bottle. Find bites such as cacio e pepe, meatball polpettine, and bluefin tuna tataki for $12 too.

EXPAND Roasted grouper with sautéed and caramelized sprouts from Miami. Courtesy of Villa Azur

"All From Florida" May Menu at Villa Azur

Available during dinner through the end of May; $80 per person

In April, Mediterranean restaurant Villa Azur launched a monthly ingredient-centric tasting menu. This month, find a three-course dinner menu made entirely with Florida-only ingredients ($80). Offerings include Florida key shrimp with corn purée, radishes, and pickled cucumber from Belle Glade; a tomato tart with cherry tomatoes from Bonita Springs and burrata from Fort Lauderdale; roasted grouper with sautéed and caramelized sprouts from Miami, crispy kale from Port St. Lucie, and orange dressing from Belle Glade; and a guava and citrus tart with fruits from Homestead and Belle Glade. For reservations, call 305-763-8688.

Courtesy of Bagatelle Miami

Salsa & Supper at Bagatelle

Every Wednesday night during dinner service

South Beach's Bagatelle transforms itself from French to Latin every Wednesday during its recently launched Havana Nights. The evening begins with dinner — including plates such as truffled chicken and roasted Chilean sea bass — and then leads into an hourlong salsa lesson. As you shimmy, take advantage of 50 percent off all wine and champagne bottles. Customers can bring their own too, because corkage is free Wednesday nights. For reservations, call 305-704-3900.

Gilbert's Bakery's menesier de tuna. Photo by Zachary Fagenson

Try a Pastelito at Gilbert's Bakery

3340 Coral Way, 305-442-2427; $1.25 each

The menesier de tuna ($1.25) folds a slightly flaky, crumbly crust like that of pie dough around shredded albacore tuna prepared in the style of ropa vieja. Once the pastries are out of the oven and cooled, a quick slick of sugar syrup gives them a chrome-like shine. Why does it work? Unlike most of the delicious, diabetes-inducing Cuban pastries, this one offers depth and complexity. The richness of the dough combined with the sweet glaze and the savory, salty filling creates a handheld snack that boasts more flavors than it ought to.

Beaker & Gray's Lavagave cocktail Courtesy of Beaker & Gray

Treat Yourself to a Tequila Cocktail

Various locations

If you missed Cinco de Mayo festivities, don't worry. There's still time to try five of Miami's best tequila cocktails. From the MezCalifornication at Repour Bar to the Lavagave at Beaker & Gray and the Salt Air margarita at the Bazaar by José Andrés, check out our list of Miami's most inventive ways to imbibe Mexico's classic spirits.

